“He Is Dangerous”: Dan Campbell Is Concerned About Stopping Lamar Jackson As Lions Head To a Matchup Against the Ravens

The Lions are on an amazing run and are dominating the NFC North. They are well on their way to making playoffs for the first time since 2016 and are now heading for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on the back of a four-game winning streak. However, HC Dan Campbell seems concerned about Lamar Jackson.

In his recent appearance at the Lions press conference, Campbell was open about how Lamar can be a destructive element for his defense and how tough it would be to stop the dual-threat QB from scoring.

Lamar Jackson is Dangerous for the Lions

Lamar who was 2019 AP NFL MVP has carried the tag of Dual threat QB because of his ability to run with the ball and leave the pocket. Since 2022 Jackson has 1091 rushing yards, second only to Chicago’s Justin Fields’ 1380. Dan Campbell rightly feels stopping Jackson would be a nightmare for his team. Calling him Ravens’ “Secret Sauce” and dangerous, Campbell during the Lions press conference said,

“If I was dreaming about how to stop the [Ravens], Lamar is the first one I’d think of if I was coming out of a nightmare. He is dangerous. He is dangerous. They don’t ask him to do as much as he did before with his legs, but there’s plenty of it still in there, and he’s throwing it pretty good. They’ve made a concerted effort to do more dropback with him, and he is, he is throwing the ball well.”

Dan feels Lamar is the focal point of the Ravens’ offense. And he is right to be on guard about Jackson. The Ravens QB has been playing at an MVP-caliber level to start the season, performing week after week. He has recorded 1,253 passing yards and five passing touchdowns at a 69.9% completion rate while adding 327 yards and four touchdowns with his legs. Jackson was PFF’s second-highest-graded quarterback with a grade of 88.7. However, the Lions have the upper hand with the highest-graded quarterback Jared Goff.

Dan Campbell’s Offensive Strategy

Dan Campbell feels returning Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs will be the key player for Goff and Co. and expects him to lion’s share of the work for the injury-plagued Lion’s offense. Gibbs who has been out for a Hamstring injury is expected to return and play a starring role in the spicy fixture against the Ravens. Campbell expects the rookie from Georgia to take on the bulk of the work.

“Certainly, I think he’s going to need to take the load of (the work),” Campbell said. “We’re just going to have to see where he’s at. I’d like to say we want to be careful with him, but the reality of it is we need him. We’ll go as far as he can take us here, trying to be as smart as we can, but he’s gotta go. He’s ready, he’s ready.”

Gibbs who had a limited practice so far has already rushed 39 times for 179 yards along with 14 carries. Lions started the season by beating the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. That was just a sign of things to come. So far Lions are 5-1 with a solitary loss coming against the Seahawks. Can they continue their winning streak against an unpredictable Ravens and an explosive Lamar Jackson?