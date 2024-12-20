“Is the Guy with the Zero, Tom Brady?”: Curious Child’s Question For Aaron Rodgers Gets a Hilarious Reply

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Credit- Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the Jets’ win over the Jaguars last week, the entire Green Gang embraced the holiday spirit. The team took a trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a special holiday shopping event with 25 children from Brooklyn. During the visit, Aaron Rodgers shared a hilarious moment with a young boy while helping him pick out shoes.

The child asked Rodgers if he was a football player, to which Rodgers replied affirmatively, adding that he plays professionally. He then asked the boy what he wanted to be when he grew up, and the child enthusiastically said he wanted to be a football player too.

Things took an amusing turn when the boy spotted Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen across the store, wearing jersey number zero. Mistaking Allen for Tom Brady, the child asked Rodgers if the player in question was TB12.

Rodgers couldn’t resist making the moment even funnier. “No, zero—that’s Braelon Allen,” he said with a laugh. “But hey, you were close”.

“That’s not Tom Brady, that’s Braelon Allen… but close!” New ‘One Jets Drive’ OUT NOW: https://t.co/ilgHhhBRzF pic.twitter.com/h8ToKLGScH — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 20, 2024

Fans also found the conversation hilarious, taking to social media to share their reactions. Many couldn’t stop laughing at Rodgers’ sarcastic reply to the child.

“is that Tom Brady” i’m crying bad — roseanne (@HoodieFrazier) December 20, 2024

A fan chimed in and wrote,

AR with the sarcastic “close” gives zero fucks. — Miss Kay Pea (@MissKayPea15) December 20, 2024

A fan quipped,

That kid wants to be a football player and he thinks Braelon Allen is Tom Brady? What a dope. — Pirlo16 (@APirlo1623) December 20, 2024

Someone commented,

I was told this man is a scumbag. I can’t believe the media lead me astray. — Ryan Espinel (@RyanEspinel) December 20, 2024

Others stated,

So funny. Loved the video from the shopping trip. Great job by the players — Fran Simon (@FranS3837) December 20, 2024

It’s great to see the Jets players still have high spirits and are going around trying to spread the holiday cheer despite their poor season.

It seems they have shifted their focus to the next season, with nothing left to play for. Aaron Rodgers’s future also remains uncertain at this point and these could be his final few days as a Jet.