Derrick Henry’s Insanely Webbed Hands Catch Fans Off Guard Along With His Massive Frame

Former Titans RB Derrick Henry has time and time again caught football fans by surprise with his imposing physique. His 6 feet 3 inches towering stature is well above the average RB height, which currently stands at 5’11”. At the same time, his 247-pound frame is nothing short of praiseworthy since the average weight of a ball carrier hovers around 215 pounds. And this disparity is unmistakable when he is on the field, and off it too, as recently, the new RB for the Ravens flaunted his massive size during a workout session. But what actually caught the fans by surprise were his somewhat unusual hands.

Former Wisconsin RB, Braelon Allen, who also boasts a towering stature of six feet and one inch, recently worked out with Derrick Henry ahead of the upcoming draft. They were often compared with each other due to their massive size for an RB, but the photo Braelon shared on his Instagram story truly highlights the difference.

As soon as this picture surfaced online, fans were rather shocked by Henry’s hands. He was flashing a backward peace sign with both hands, but the webbing-like structure between two of his fingers sent fans into a frenzy. While some quipped that the Ravens‘ RB has duck-like features, others were more or less impressed by it. One even accused Henry of using steroids solely based on his physique. Take a look:

Nonetheless, there is also a possibility of someone thinking that his webbing-like appearance in the picture was just a trick of the camera, but interestingly, it’s not.

Do Derrick Henry Truly Have Webbing-Like Hands?

In his fourth year with the Titans, Derrick Henry posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram. In one snapshot, the star ball carrier smiles for the camera, showing off his pearly whites while flashing a backward peace sign. His webbing-like structure between the index and middle finger can also be spotted here. See for yourselves:

Moreover, it seems that this feature isn’t unique to Henry’s left hand alone, as his right hand also exhibits the same — as seen in a picture he shared on Instagram a few years back.

Nonetheless, the focus now shifts to Derrick Henry’s upcoming tenure with the Ravens. His eight-year run with the Titans was nothing short of noteworthy, and now he gets to play alongside one of the most explosive QBs in the league, Lamar Jackson. Jackson was very close to winning it all last season, but the eventual champs, the KC Chiefs, obliterated their defense in the AFC title game. Surely, with an improved running back room, the dual-threat QB and his Ravens will reach great heights.