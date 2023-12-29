Is the NFL Heading Towards a Decline Despite a Boom in Revenue?

The Physical Cost of Football

As Joe Pomp puts it, “We all know football is a dangerous sport.” Football is a physical sport, and horror stories about injuries and death have long predated this decline in youth participation. The average NFL tackle is similar to a car crash at 30mph. But it has a grimmer health problem it must contest with- chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Despite the league’s best PR efforts to distance itself from CTE horrors, even denying any connection between repeated head impact from playing football and brain damage, the research has presented overwhelming data in the opposite direction. The Boston University CTE Center reported that out of 376 former NFL players examined, they have diagnosed 345 individuals with CTE, representing a prevalence rate of 91.7 percent.

The NFL seems to be tackling this problem head-on by introducing better helmets, having trauma specialists on the sidelines, and introducing flag football for the young population. However, parents are getting increasingly conscious of the physical cost of the sport. It remains to be seen what the future looks like for the sport. Will a rebranding help the game once more enjoy the same popularity as it did among youth once, or is it slowly going to peter out, only to be read about in history books?