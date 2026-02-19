“Patrick Mahomes Can Catch Tom Brady in Rings”: Emmanuel Acho Gets Honest About Greatest QB Debate

Whenever you’re able to surpass the likes of Michael Jordan in anything, let alone championships, that tends to be enough to earn you the title of G.O.A.T. In the case of Tom Brady, however, rather than simply celebrating his historic achievements, many have taken to wondering when, or even if, someone will be able to surpass him.

At the time of his seventh Super Bowl win, it seemed as if the bar had been raised to an impossible standard. We now had yet another one of those all-time records that were simply never meant to be broken. According to Emmanuel Acho, however, not only is it possible, but it’s actually within sight for Patrick Mahomes, it’s just that it comes with an unfortunate caveat.

“Patrick Mahomes can catch Tom Brady in rings,” Acho suggested. “But nobody can catch Tom Brady in greatness, because he was first… Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes met twice, not once, twice. Tom Brady met Patrick Mahomes when Tom Brady was old, and beat him.”

That’s been the general consensus ever since the former New England Patriot managed to defeat Mahomes in their head-to-head battle at Super Bowl LV. So while the four consecutive trips to the AFC Championship that the Chiefs responded with certainly helped to establish them as the most recent dynasty in NFL history, it doesn’t seem to have shaken the perception of Brady.

In other words, regardless of how many championships Mahomes may or may not have by the end of his career, it won’t matter, as that head-to-head history will always serve as his critics’ most damning piece of evidence. “He beat Patrick Mahomes and won a Super Bowl. Then Tom Brady met Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and beat him again,” Acho reiterated.

Likening those two games to the football equivalent of a showdown between a “prime Jordan” and “prime LeBron,” Acho suggests that fans have already received their dream match-up, and that it’s now time for them to live with the reality of the results. For as inflammatory as that may seem, it’s the truth.

The history of the NFL is filled with historic quarterback duels, but when you begin to look at the resumes behind them, there are none more decorated than those of Mahomes and Brady. Even if we only got to experience it twice, and most were unaware of the history that was unfolding in front of them, the point is that football fans don’t have to wonder or argue about who is their best of all time, as they’ve already been given the answer.

Whether they want to accept it or not, is totally up to them, but when all of the evidence is laid out in front of you, there can be no denying that Brady continues to be the de facto answer for the gridiron G.O.A.T. debate.