Is Tyreek Hill Retiring? ‘The Cheetah’ Finally Breaks Silence to Put an End to Rumors After Leaving Miami

Earlier on Monday, the Miami Dolphins confirmed what many had suspected ever since Tyreek Hill first incurred his season-ending leg injury against the New York Jets in Week 5. The 2025 regular season was the final one of Hill’s tenure with the team. The decision will free up nearly $23 million in cap space for the AFC East contenders while also allowing Hill to potentially reunite with the Kansas City Chiefs or find a third franchise to play for.

The move won’t surprise many, as Hill had repeatedly threatened trade demands throughout the buildup to this past season. And once the Dolphins decided to move on from both their general manager, Chris Grier, and their head coach, Mike McDaniel, it only figured to be a matter of time before Hill joined them in packing his bags.

Given the gruesomeness of his leg injury, as well as the fact that he will soon turn 32 years old, many were concerned that they had seen the last of the speedy wide receiver. But according to the man himself, the cheetah is not slowing down just yet.

“Miami, you have became my home. But, the journey doesn’t stop here,” Hill noted in an Instagram caption following his official release.

“The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this off season, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused. The Cheetah don’t slow down. Ever. So to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah)

So long as he’s able to recapture even half of the form that he showcased prior to his injury, there figures to be plenty of interest on the open market for the former Super Bowl champion, as there aren’t many human beings on the planet who are as capable of stretching the field the way Hill is. Of course, much of that will be predicated on whether or not the injury has limited his patented speed.

Given his age and past transgressions with the Dolphins, it’s unlikely that the five-time All-Pro will receive a top-tier contract. Although, according to OverTheCap, it is worth noting that “Hill should qualify for injury protection this year, as it is unlikely that he would be playing this year off that injury” and that “If that is the case, Miami will take on another $2.1 million in dead money this season.”

Simply put, his days as a top-10 wide receiver may be officially behind him, but when he does eventually return, there’s no reason to suspect that Hill couldn’t be a major contributor for the next Super Bowl hopeful.