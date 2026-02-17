Tyreek Hill Health Update: NFL Star WR Shares His Recovery Timeline Amid Dolphins Release

Tyreek Hill has quite the uphill battle this offseason. He was just released by the Miami Dolphins, which wouldn’t have been an issue a year ago, as the speedy wideout would have landed a top-notch contract in mere days.

Advertisement

However, after suffering a season-ending leg injury last September, which he’s still rehabbing from, Hill may not be viewed as the same explosive receiver. This led to skepticism about whether he’ll land in a good situation with solid money. So, what could fix this issue for Hill?

Even if he is not cleared for offseason practice, he can still sign somewhere. But a full clearance before Week 1 would significantly strengthen his leverage and stock.

Many have been skeptical, saying Hill might not even be able to return this year. And when he does come back, some say he won’t be in his previous form, similar to what we saw with Odell Beckham Jr., who didn’t even get signed by a team last year. Well, Hill himself recently shut down the noise, addressing the intense scrutiny and offering a clear update on his rehab progress.

“My recovery is going good, bro. Like I said earlier in the stream, I got to have one more surgery,” said the wideout during one of his livestreams, adding,

“It hasn’t been as rough as people try to make it seem, you know what I’m saying, but I’ll say, me, filling my time with DJ, and travelling to all these different places, It has been a lot easier for myself. I’m just enjoying my life, I’m enjoying myself.”

Tyreek Hill on his recovery: “I got to have one more surgery… It hasn’t been as rough as people try to make it seem.” #ChiefsKingdom ️ @KingJames5133 via Tyreek Hill’s Twitch Today pic.twitter.com/VNQBya8avp — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) February 16, 2026

Hill went under the knife shortly after the injury to repair multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. A media rep later clarified, “There is no nerve damage, no blood flow issues, no broken bones, the [knee] cartilage is fine.”

Right now, it is unknown how major the next surgery will be for Hill. In all seriousness, it could sideline him into the late part of the 2026 season. And that’s why many analysts remain skeptical.

Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith recently talked about how Hill has been diminishing in recent years, which is hard to agree with. He’s looking every bit his 32 years of age. And now, with injury issues, will a team be willing to take a risk that big? Smith says no, adding that interested teams could simply draft a wideout rather than risk it by signing a veteran with limited upside and significant downside.

️ @howaboutafresca: “Tyreek Hill is 32. He’s coming off of diminishing last couple of years and a big dual-leg injury. For a guy where speed is his number 1 asset, are we REALLY sure he’s still fantastic? It feels like Odell at the end. I’m ok with avoiding him.” pic.twitter.com/2ywBZFloXj — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) February 17, 2026

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently noted that the wideout is taking things one day at a time. He added that Hill is “progressing well” and has shown good signs of recovery. Rosenhaus also clarified that his client is very much interested in playing again. No retirement talk has come up.

Here is my conversation with Drew Rosenhaus about his client Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins saying that @cheetah, “failed a physical,” @DrewJRosenhaus saying that Hill is, “progressing well” & says Hill has told him he wants to play again. #NFL #phinsup pic.twitter.com/5XwILzGPNe — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) February 16, 2026

The five-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler will have to clench his teeth and keep his fingers crossed for a while, it seems. And until he’s fully healthy, there’s no guarantee he’ll be picked up by a good team. Or any team for that matter.