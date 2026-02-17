mobile app bar

Tyreek Hill Health Update: NFL Star WR Shares His Recovery Timeline Amid Dolphins Release

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tyreek Hill has quite the uphill battle this offseason. He was just released by the Miami Dolphins, which wouldn’t have been an issue a year ago, as the speedy wideout would have landed a top-notch contract in mere days.

However, after suffering a season-ending leg injury last September, which he’s still rehabbing from, Hill may not be viewed as the same explosive receiver. This led to skepticism about whether he’ll land in a good situation with solid money. So, what could fix this issue for Hill?

Even if he is not cleared for offseason practice, he can still sign somewhere. But a full clearance before Week 1 would significantly strengthen his leverage and stock.

Many have been skeptical, saying Hill might not even be able to return this year. And when he does come back, some say he won’t be in his previous form, similar to what we saw with Odell Beckham Jr., who didn’t even get signed by a team last year. Well, Hill himself recently shut down the noise, addressing the intense scrutiny and offering a clear update on his rehab progress.

“My recovery is going good, bro. Like I said earlier in the stream, I got to have one more surgery,” said the wideout during one of his livestreams, adding,

“It hasn’t been as rough as people try to make it seem, you know what I’m saying, but I’ll say, me, filling my time with DJ, and travelling to all these different places, It has been a lot easier for myself. I’m just enjoying my life, I’m enjoying myself.”

Hill went under the knife shortly after the injury to repair multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. A media rep later clarified, “There is no nerve damage, no blood flow issues, no broken bones, the [knee] cartilage is fine.”

Right now, it is unknown how major the next surgery will be for Hill. In all seriousness, it could sideline him into the late part of the 2026 season. And that’s why many analysts remain skeptical.

Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith recently talked about how Hill has been diminishing in recent years, which is hard to agree with. He’s looking every bit his 32 years of age. And now, with injury issues, will a team be willing to take a risk that big? Smith says no, adding that interested teams could simply draft a wideout rather than risk it by signing a veteran with limited upside and significant downside.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently noted that the wideout is taking things one day at a time. He added that Hill is “progressing well” and has shown good signs of recovery. Rosenhaus also clarified that his client is very much interested in playing again. No retirement talk has come up.

The five-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler will have to clench his teeth and keep his fingers crossed for a while, it seems. And until he’s fully healthy, there’s no guarantee he’ll be picked up by a good team. Or any team for that matter.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

Share this article

Don’t miss these