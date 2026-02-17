Why All the Stars Are Lining Up for Tyreek Hill to Rejoin the Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins’ new era has begun under newly appointed head coach and GM duo Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan. They just made a huge decision to cut four players from the roster, clearing over $56 million in 2026 cap space. This was much expected for a team with a major rehaul in place, but what wasn’t expected was the team releasing star wideout Tyreek Hill.

Hill is currently rehabbing from a major leg injury, and it’s not even certain he can play in the upcoming season. But with a lower salary projection due to those same injury concerns, any team could gamble on the wideout, and even the Kansas City Chiefs are on the list, the team Hill played six years for before getting traded to Miami. And this reunion actually makes sense.

Why, you ask? Hill himself has hinted he’d like to land back in KC. After the team signed Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator a few weeks ago, Hill, who played under Bieniemy before, made cryptic tweets when he absolutely didn’t need to. “EB to the chiefs hm,” the wideout wrote, sparking a storm online about a potential trade even before he was released.

And after he was released, Hill’s former teammates, like defensive tackle Chris Jones, extended an open invite for the wideout to come back to KC.

Chris Jones wants Tyreek Hill back in Kansas City. https://t.co/h71OJHOMkL pic.twitter.com/9S1x7LhK20 — theScore (@theScore) February 17, 2026

And Hill hasn’t seemed happy in Miami for a long while. He talked a big game about Tua Tagovailoa before moving there, even calling the QB better in some aspects than his former QB Patrick Mahomes, but we all know that was far from the truth. Tagovailoa, too, might get traded by the team post-June.

Hill was also a headline maker for a trade before the 2025 season, with fired GM Chris Grier later clarifying that the wideout didn’t formally request one.

However, he seemed unhappy with the state of affairs at the end of the 2024 season, hinting at a move. So, yes, the stars do align for Hill to get back to KC, the same team that arguably was never the same after he was traded. Yes, they won two more Super Bowls without Hill, but their receiving game was abysmal year after year, to say the least.

In their mediocre season last year, which led to them missing the playoffs, no receiver on the team even reached the 600-yard mark. The unit also finished near the bottom of the league in passing efficiency. Sure, Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice are top wideouts and could hold their own, but a veteran presence like Hill would be very beneficial.

Perhaps this is what the team needs to get back to its winning ways. Analysts like Stephen A. Smith have already given their blessing, saying Hill shouldn’t have left in the first place.

“You know what? He should be targeting going back to Kansas City … he should want to go back and play with Patrick Mahomes because he is desperately needed,” Smith said during a segment of First Take. “I don’t care that you got [Xavier] Worthy and [Rashee] Rice, they ain’t Tyreek Hill. They’re good, but I’m telling you right now, Tyreek Hill out there is something to behold when healthy.

“It should be Kansas City, Buffalo, or Baltimore.” @stephenasmith reacts to Tyreek Hill being released by the Dolphins and shares what teams he should look to join next pic.twitter.com/0jy1Nkdyuy — First Take (@FirstTake) February 16, 2026

Hill will command in the $10-20 million range. That’s not much for a five-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. At 31, soon to be 32, he has much left in the tank as well.