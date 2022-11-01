Isaiah Thomas NFL: Browns Rookie Defensive Lineman Gets First Career Sack On Joe Burrow

The Cleveland Browns have got off to a disastrous start this season. First they attracted heaps of criticism for roping in controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson for big money, and then their other stars failed to get them off to decent start to the season.

On Monday night, the Browns, after being reduced to 2-5 this year, took on last season’s Super Bowl runner ups, the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Joe Burrow-led unit scripted a few astonishing wins last season, this time, they got off to a mixed start.

After 7 games, they were poised nicely at 4-3 before taking on the team from Cleveland. As it turns out, their season run might be reduced to 4-4 by Brissett and Co. with relative ease.

Isaiah Thomas Sacks Joe Burrow To Keep His Team On Top

It would be fair to say that the Browns did their homework right before entering into the Monday Night matchup. By the end of the third quarter only, the Cleveland Browns gained a massive 24 point lead, whereas the Bengals weren’t even able to score a single point by then.

Joe Burrow was kept quiet by Browns’ defense and one man who got the attention of a lot of NFL fans was rookie defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) slaps the blocker’s low-setting hands down & gets the sack. If you beat the hands, you beat the man! #passrush #browns pic.twitter.com/f0DlJlQKbw — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 1, 2022

Isaiah got his first career sack on Joe Burrow during the second quarter to really puncture the spirits of the Bengals fans. He went past Jonah Williams with relative ease and pinned Burrow to the ground.

Getting his first career sack in a high octane game, that too against a quarterback like Joe Burrow and that too in a game which his team needs to win in order to keep playoff hopes alive is indeed a special achievement.

The Browns would be hoping that they script a few more victories before the return of their main man, Deshaun Watson. As of now, Deshaun is set to return to the league on December 4 and that too against his former team, the Houston Texans. Without a doubt, many fans would be eagerly waiting for that matchup.

