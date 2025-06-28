Despite a $30 Million Difference in Net Worth, Deshaun Watson Outearns Patrick Mahomes on World’s Highest-Paid Athletes List

Deshaun Watson might just be one of the luckiest players in the NFL today. He has played fewer than 20 games over the last three seasons and has avoided legal consequences for a series of off-field controversies. Yet, despite his limited time on the field, he continues to rake in massive earnings, enough to place him among the top 15 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2025. In fact, he even out-earned three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

According to Forbes, Watson earned a staggering $91.8 million over the last 12 months, placing him 15th on the list of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In comparison, Mahomes earned $86.5 million during the same period, placing him 18th. Interestingly, both quarterbacks command an annual salary of $46 million. So, how did Watson surpass the two-time MVP in overall earnings?

The answer lies in the structure of their contracts. The bulk of Watson’s income—$90.8 million—came from his on-field salary, courtesy of his fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. He earned only $1 million off the field, largely due to his tarnished public image. After being accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, Watson lost endorsements from Nike and Beats by Dre, and companies like Reliant Energy and H.E.B. chose to cut ties or avoid working with him entirely.

Mahomes, on the other hand, took home $58.8 million in on-field income despite having signed a massive 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs. However, he made up the difference with $28 million in off-field earnings, thanks to a long list of endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, State Farm, Coors Light, Prime, Helzberg Diamonds, Head & Shoulders, and Oakley.

Still, Mahomes isn’t likely to be concerned about being temporarily out-earned by Watson. The Kansas City quarterback boasts a net worth of $90 million—$30 million more than Watson’s estimated $60 million. Had the Clemson alum not paid a $5 million fine to the NFL and settled 21 civil lawsuits, his net worth could have been significantly higher.

Watson not only surpassed Mahomes in earnings over the past year but also out-earned several other high-profile quarterbacks, including Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, reigning MVP Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson. The only quarterback who earned more than him was Dak Prescott, who brought in an astounding $137 million, despite playing just eight games last season.

As for Watson’s future, it’s looking uncertain. The former Texans star is still rehabbing from surgery on his right Achilles tendon, which he underwent in January. Many don’t expect to take the field—or even suit up—for the 2025 season. With the Browns having drafted two rookie quarterbacks, all signs point to the franchise moving on from Watson once this year wraps up.

At one point, Deshaun Watson was one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. Now, with his reputation damaged and performance in question, it’s unlikely he’ll receive another lucrative contract once his time with the Browns comes to an end.