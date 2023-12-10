“Michael Penix Robbed”: Washington Fans Rally in Huskies QB’s Support as Jayden Daniels Takes Home Heisman Honors

Dec 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Heisman hopefuls (left to right) LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. pose with the Heisman trophy during a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels has been bestowed with the highest individual honor in college football as he was announced the Heisman winner on Saturday. While many are happy for Jayden, several college football fans also reckon that Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. was more deserving of the award.

The Lincoln Center in New York City hosted the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9. Among the four finalists, three were quarterbacks – Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix – while the remaining finalist was wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. They sat alongside waiting patiently to become the country’s most outstanding college player.

However, senior quarterback Jayden Daniels became the only LSU QB to win the award after Joe Burrow. Daniels finished first in Heisman voting with 2029 points and 503 first-place votes. Behind him was Penix with 1701 points and 292 first-place votes. The third and fourth positions went to Oregon QB Bo Nix (885 points and 51 first-place votes) and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr (352 points and 20 first-place votes) respectively.

Daniels might have won the Heisman award, but Penix Jr. is the only one out of the four finalists who will get to play in the College Football Playoff this season. Numerous fans expressed disappointment with the award’s result and utilized social media platforms to show support for the undefeated Washington QB this season.

A fan stated,

Another one mentioned,

A user expressed,

Someone wrote,

Another fan said,

The Huskies QB made a stylish entrance at Lincoln Center sporting a special purple suede suit. What made it truly unique was its interior lining which had over 90 names of the complete roster of his team’s players and coaches. The senior QB explained that the suit held personal significance as it honored those who played a pivotal role in his journey.

Eyes on the Prize: Championship Game

Penix Jr. showcased an impressive season, taking Washington to an undefeated 13-0 record while achieving a remarkable 4000+ yard passing season. In 13 games, he completed 307 of 466 passes, recording 4218 yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels who led a 9-3 season, threw for 3812 yards, scoring 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 12 games. He also had a high pass completion rate of 72.2%. Despite Penix Jr.’s outstanding performance, he narrowly missed the Heisman award to Daniels.

The Huskies QB might have to miss the chance to win the Heisman but the show is not over as Penix has led his side to the CFP. The Washington Huskies will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl game on Monday, Jan. 1, and are looking like a strong contender to win the championship game this season.