“It Is What It Is”: Nick Chubb Got Real on Browns’ 2-8 Season Before TD vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have taken a sharp downturn this season, falling from an 11-5 record last year to a disappointing 2-8. It’s been a tough stretch in Ohio, with struggles on both sides of the ball. However, when AFC North rivals come to town, the Browns seem to flip a switch.

Advertisement

Playing a more physical and determined style of football, the Browns transform. That spirit was on full display tonight on Thursday Night Football as the Steelers visited Cleveland. The Browns stepped it up, taking an early lead thanks to Nick Chubb’s first touchdown of the season.

Before the game, Chubb had spoken about the season’s troubles and predicted a physical battle. He expressed his dissatisfaction with being 2-8 but expressed that the team isn’t giving up just yet:

“To me at this point, it is what it is. We’re not satisfied with what we are. We’re looking to, trying to get better every week but it is what it is. At this point, we can only go out there every day and get better.”

Things are only going to get tougher out there as the weather continues to get worse in Ohio. Both teams would need to keep running as temperature drops and snow takes over the field. The Browns have to rely on Chubb more and more, and he expressed his excitement about it, stating he should always be running.

Nick fulfilled his promise, as Cleveland ended up giving him some crucial carries and he delivered a TD. The Browns, however, have relied on their defense to shut out Russell Wilson and the Steelers offense, playing that brand of football that is embodiment of the AFC North teams.

Nick Chubb’s prediction for the game

Chubb anticipated a classic physical showdown against the Steelers. He noted that both teams consistently rely on brute strength to impose their will, emphasizing that Pittsburgh’s defense plays hard, smart football and always knows how to execute. He predicted a relentless battle, with both sides leaving it all on the field and the game likely coming down to the wire.

“It’s going to be a physical battle every year. Those guys play hard up front, linebackers, secondary, they all play hard, smart, they play sound and every game we know is going to be physical and they’re going to play all four quarters.”

The first half ended with the Browns leading 10-3. Their defense sacked Wilson 3 times, with Myles Garrett contributing two.

They kept that up in the second half and took their lead to 18-6 at the start of the 4th quarter. With seven minutes left, Cleveland still led 18-13 and have a chance to upset the Steelers like they did the Ravens.