Hollywood Diva & Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Shiny Diamond Ring While Addressing Engagement Rumors

Hailee Steinfeld was sporting a massive diamond ring on her finger at the Golden Globes, but it’s not the ring Bills Mafia would like to see on her. The actress, who sparked relationship rumors with Bills QB Josh Allen earlier in 2023, can’t escape the engagement queries, it seems.

Advertisement

While fans remain curious about the relationship between Steinfeld and Allen, both have remained mostly mum. While they have neither confirmed nor denied the rumors about their relationship, fans have started to wonder if an engagement is in the works.

Addressing the rumors, Steinfeld cheekily told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight that the only ring on her finger was a “cute little doe” on her right hand. A vision in pink, Steinfeld took the red carpet in an Audrey Hepburn moment in a beautiful pink dress and black gloves. Her shiny jewelry became the perfect adornment for the beautiful night.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/archiveshailees/status/1744148787893833848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Referencing the deer-shaped diamond jewelry on her right hand, the Pitch perfect actress noted, “No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute.” Breaking the collective hearts of Haillan shippers, the actress confirmed that there’s no ring in the picture, yet.

Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Relationship Rumors?

While there may be no engagement in sight, Steinfeld seems to have finally finally confirmed her relationship. Remaining coy on the subject of the nature of her relationship with the Bills QB, the Into the Spiderverse actress did mention liking sporty men.

When cheekily asked by Knight, “What is it about a sporty man?“, Steinfeld replied, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on now.“

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SteinfeldSource/status/1741563448482254989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The pair were first linked in May of 2023 when they were spotted going out for dinner in New York. As speculations about their relationship started to grow, they seemingly confirmed all the rumors as they were spotted in a steam makeout session in Mexico. Since then, Steinfeld has become a fixture at Bills games and has been spotted in Bills jerseys multiple times.