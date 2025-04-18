“It Is Wild”: Ravens Analyst Stunned as Browns GM Believes Jalen Milroe Could Be Faster Than Lamar Jackson

In a league where speed is of paramount importance, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has stirred the pot with a wild comparison. Berry believes Jalen Milroe might surpass two-time NFL MVP and Ravens star Lamar Jackson in terms of speed, saying, “He may be the only quarterback who’s faster than Lamar.”

This bold statement has sparked widespread discussions across the NFL community. Ravens analyst Sarah Ellison responded with nothing but skepticism, arguing that despite Milroe’s pace, comparing him to Jackson might be premature. Ellison believed that Berry pitting the Alabama QB against Lamar before his NFL debut is not doing him any favor.

The analyst added credence to her point by comparing the two athletes based on their 40-yard dash. While neither quarterback ran at the NFL Combine, their pro day 40-yard dash times were recorded, which revealed that Andrew Berry was wrong to make this comparison.

– Michael Vick: 4.33 seconds

– ⁠Lamar Jackson: 4.34 seconds

– ⁠Reggie McNeal: 4.40 seconds

– ⁠Jalen Milroe: 4.40 seconds

– ⁠Robert Griffin III: 4.41 seconds​

In Ellison’s eyes, what makes Lamar Jackson the most exciting talent of his generation is his elusiveness and his ability to run the ball at an unprecedented level. “It’s Lamar’s elusiveness that’s absolutely next level… the juke moves, it’s all of that,” noted the analyst.

Fellow analyst Bobby Baltimore echoed a similar sentiment. He remarked, “It is wild to think that this guy’s speed… isn’t even his best attribute is what makes him such a generational talent.”

Regarding Milroe’s draft prospects, Bobby noted that although the Alabama star possesses a strong deep ball, he struggles with intermediate passing accuracy. This inconsistency might affect his draft position, with some speculating he could be selected in the second round by the Browns unless a team like the Steelers takes a chance on him at pick 21.

“He really struggles with that intermediate passing game accuracy. So that’s going to have to be something—and that’s clearly why there’s not a lot of buzz out there of him going in the first round,” Bobby stated.

“If he does go in the first round, perhaps that’s to Pittsburgh at 21. But would anybody be surprised—if he’s on the board when Cleveland’s on the board to start Day 2 at 33? I sure wouldn’t be.”

While Milroe’s speed is impressive, success in the NFL requires a complete skill set. This is where Lamar really shines. The Ravens star’s combination of speed, agility, and passing ability has redefined the quarterback position.

In many ways, Jackson is the poster boy of what it means to be a modern quarterback. Comparing Milroe to Jackson solely based on speed does not do justice to the Ravens QB.​ While Milroe shows a lot of promise, it’s premature to compare him to Lamar Jackson’s established skill set.