Bills Reportedly Looking to Get Marquez Valdes-Scantling Out of Buffalo

Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be one of the lucky players in the 21st century to play alongside two future Hall of Famers- Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Aside from that he has two rings in his collection, courtesy of his time with the Chiefs. However, it seems he is running out of luck, as despite signing a few months ago, he could soon be out of Buffalo.

Advertisement

Less than three months after inking a one-year $4.5 million deal with the Bills to become Josh Allen’s offensive weapon, he is struggling to make the 52-man roster.

NBC suggests that coaches might cut Valdes-Scantling, as he has already faded into the background. Reports indicate that coaches have relegated the former Chiefs wideout to backup drills, despite many expecting the veteran to stake his claim as WR1 or WR2, given the lack of experience in the Bills receiver room.

REPORT: The #Bills might CUT WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he has ‘faded into the background.’ He has already been relegated to the backups during drills, per NBC. MVS was cut by the #Chiefs this offseason & recently said he helped Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers win MVPs. pic.twitter.com/Io11ypakD8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 31, 2024

Kansas City signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract but cut him after only two years to create cap space and make way for new talent.

At 29, he is running out of time to make an impact, and getting cut twice in the same year would not look good on his resume. If he sits out this year too, he might just fade out of the league.

Despite amassing only 1,000 yards with 3 touchdowns in two regular seasons and 250 yards on just 15 receptions and 3 touchdowns in the playoffs, the Bills expect that with more receptions, he could still produce good numbers and be a great threat on the long ball, given his size and ability to get open.

Many felt a lack of snaps and confidence as the reason for his drops last season, but did the Chiefs know he had nothing more to offer?

Things are not looking well for the Bills as another one of their desperate signings appears to have backfired on them, leaving them short of quality receivers.

Buffalo Bills WR room isn’t as stacked as they would like it to be

The Bills might have to pay the price for losing Gabe Davis and letting Stefon Diggs leave this off-season. But how big will that price be will depend upon how their mixed-bag of a receiver room performs.

There is no standout performer who could be the WR1. There are different players with different skill sets, some of them have been around the block more than others and have bounced around in the league, but no one is standing out like Diggs did.

While Marquez Valdes-Scantling who is great at creating separation and good on deep balls is one of the vets. As per the Olean Times Herald, another is Khalil Shakir, who was Bill’s WR3 last season and gave fans a glimpse of what he can do. But he still has a lot to learn to lead the attack.

Curtis Samuel comes with experience of seven years and 58 games. His 3,383 yards are the highest tally in that room. Mack Hollins is already on his fifth team in seven years, he appears to be more entertaining off the field.

However, he did manage to conjure up 690 yards and 4 TDs two seasons ago with the Raiders and Derek Carr. Seems like he can produce good numbers with more receptions, playing in a better offense.

Then there is rookie Keon Coleman who appears to be becoming a fan-favorite and has impressed this off-season. He has positioned himself as worthy of starting the season as WR1 for Allen. At 6’3, he appears to good target in the end zone.

The least exciting offense on paper, other than the Patriots. The Bills are expected to challenge for the Super Bowl every year but it would be great if they can make playoffs from a tough group that has high-flying Dolphins and resurgent and much improved Jets. Josh Allen would have to carry that offense like Mahomes did last season.