Erin Andrews Once Listed “Holding Pee For Hours” As The Biggest Demerit Of Working As a Sportscaster

Erin Andrews is a well-known face in the broadcasting circuit. The talented sportscaster has covered a plethora of games across sports. May it be hockey, baseball or football, Erin has been seen almost everywhere by sports enthusiasts.

Moreover, to share her life experiences and to let the world know what hurdles she faced in her career, Erin started a podcast with Charissa Thompson a while back.

Till now, fans have been greeted by a number of fascinating Erin stories through the podcast. Not long ago, she issued an apology on the show after she went on to take sideline interviews without realizing that a couple of hair were sticking out of her cheek.

Moreover, in the same episode, she also described how women like her want their men to keep them in their places, at least sometimes. In fact, a while back, she also shared her infamous Boston over-drinking story where she had way too many mudslides and the night for her ended with projectile vomit painting the walls of the hotel she was staying in.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower

Erin Andrews Once Shared Her “Potty-Trouble” Story On a Late Night Talk Show

Today, we are going to tell you about another such Erin Andrews story. Around 7 years ago, when Erin was everywhere, she made an appearance on the Late Night Show With James Corden.

May it be Dancing With The Stars, Sports events, award shows, literally, it was tough not to spot Erin if you had an idiot box. As one can expect, the line of questioning from James was also based on the same lines.

When he asked how it was like for Erin to jump from the sets of a dancing show to the sidelines, she said, “no spanks, high heel, to fake eyelashes” and quickly jumped onto explaining the good and the bad part about covering football games.

She stated that the best part is that you have the best seat in the house, but the worst part is that there are no bathrooms. “If you think about it like for kickoff, I have to be on the field an hour before.”

“The last time I go to potty if its a 1 PM game is 11:30. There is no time to go to potty and there are no potties,” Erin said, adding that after the game, she instantly jumps on the plane to reach the sets of Dancing With The Stars which means that she gets to visit a toilet after 6:00 PM after going once around 11:30.

Indeed, it was a super busy time for Erin. Back to 2022, she is covering games left right and center and is still one of the finest sportscasters in the business which is commendable.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos