“It Sucks”: Josh Allen Admits He’s Been Dreaming About Certain Plays After the AFC Championship Loss to the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills came ever so close to making their first Super Bowl in over three decades. But it wasn’t in the cards. It all came down to a couple of crucial plays and controversial referee decisions. Something Josh Allen still ruminates about.

It has been over the week but Josh Allen still can’t get over it. Being the face of the franchise, he feels gutted that he can’t stop dreaming about things he could have done differently.

Allen had a candid conversation with Senior NFL Writer, Rob Maaddi, speaking about the loss for the first time as he continues reeling with the loss. When asked how is he processing everything moving forward, he said,

“It sucks. Just sitting here thinking about it everything that could have done differently. I have been having dreams about certain plays I wish I could have back. There is no easy way about it.”

He further said he didn’t want to be part of the 30 other teams that are going to sit at home and watch the Super Bowl but that’s the reality.

Allen said he will take some time to get his body in a better shape before going out there again and putting in work for the next season. He plans to do everything in his power to make sure they don’t aren’t in this position again.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Allen’s candid remarks about the loss. Many believe that as the face of the franchise, he needs to be more vocal with management to ensure they build a stronger team around him. Others called for the Bills and their offensive coordinator to get more creative with play-calling, emphasizing the need for fresh, unpredictable strategies.

While many trust Josh to bounce back next season, some fans remain skeptical, feeling that no matter what the team does, the NFL is rigged against them.

Notice how Allen didn’t blame the officials, instead taking full responsibility for the loss. His mindset mirrors that of his teammate, running back James Cook, who recently echoed a similar sentiment.

Cook emphasized the importance of better preparation, stating that the team needs to execute at a higher level to avoid putting the game in the hands of the referees.

For Cook, the best way to move past a tough loss is to get back on the field and focus on the game itself. He stressed his desire to reflect on his performance—both the positives and the mistakes—to find ways to improve. Allen has demonstrated that same mentality, showing resilience and accountability in the face of adversity.

The Bills still have a young and talented roster moving forward. And as long as they have their star quarterback, their Super Bowl dreams can live on.