“I Could See Red Stripes on Their Jerseys”: Deestroying Slams NFL Refs for Alleged ‘Favoritism’ Towards the Chiefs

The controversy surrounding a couple of contentious 4th down calls from the officials in the AFC Championship game just isn’t dying down. YouTube sensation “Deestroying” has now jumped into the discourse, as he called out the refs for allegedly favoring the Chiefs.

“Deestroying” targeted the refs on his podcast, and called for more accountability from NFL referees.

“I got some words for these refs this weekend bro. Refs were on some shit. Sometimes I squint my eyes a little bit, I could see like red stripes on their jersey instead of black and white. “

The placekicker for the San Antonio Brahmas believes that officials should have to face the media after games, answering tough questions about their controversial calls—just like players and coaches do.

In his eyes, the Chiefs always seem to benefit from favorable calls, and most officiating controversies somehow involve them.

Bills RB James Cook too joined the podcast but said there was nothing he or the team could do about it.

“I’m going to give you an answer. The most realest answer I can give you. At the end of the day, like as man you got to be come in and ready to go. F*ck the ref shit. You got to come to the pitch ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give no ref nothing to call. That’s my answer.”

Cook also gave an account of his mindset following a heartbreaking loss. According to him, the best way to deal with a tough loss is to return to the field, emphasizing that at his core, football is about the game itself. He expressed a profound sense of gratitude for being in this position, acknowledging that every experience—both good and bad—is part of the journey.

His perspective reflects a deep appreciation for the sport and a commitment to not take its opportunities for granted. Cook stressed that he just wants to get back and reflect on the things he did right or wrong and how he can improve things going forward.

“I want to say get back because it’s football. You always going to wake up and be blessed every time you wake up just to be in position I am. I’m just happy to be in this position. Never take that for granted and always stay blessed. I just to get back to work and find the things I did wrong or did right and just correct those things. Hopefully it will be better next year.”

The Bills had a wonderful season but it’s time to move on and self-introspect and look for things they could have done differently. They are still a good young team and have the ability to get back up, dust themselves off, and try harder next year.