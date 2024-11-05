mobile app bar

Emily Mayfield Seemingly Snubs Patrick Mahomes While Endorsing Baker Mayfield As the “King of Football”

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Patrick Mahomes (L), Emily Mayfield and Baker Mayfield (R)

Patrick Mahomes (L), Emily Mayfield and Baker Mayfield (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, could not travel to the Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup. However, she made her presence felt on Instagram, cheering for her husband with multiple stories.

Among those, one story caught everyone’s attention. Emily posted a story from a restaurant in Cosm, Dallas, with the caption “sound on.” The interesting detail was the song playing in the background with these lyrics: “Baker, Baker Mayfield, king of the football field.”

The lyrics are from “The Ballad of Baker Mayfield,” a song by Joseph Phillips about Baker Mayfield, which is available on Spotify. While many experts label Mahomes as the football GOAT, Emily seemed to hail Baker as the king, seemingly sidelining Mahomes, with no mention of him during their competitive moment.

Emily was also silent about Mahomes in the run-up to the game, while Baker was praising him. Despite this move, it is clear that Baker and Mahomes enjoy a great relationship off the field.

In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Baker described his relationship with Patrick as “very close,” recalling their time at Texas Tech when he hosted the Chiefs QB.

“Ya. We are close. Pat’s a great guy. It goes back to when I was still at Texas Tech hosting him on his official visit. Just getting to know the guy as a person and then when I left, you know watching from afar what he has been able to do.”

Mayfield also noted that Mahomes was the talk of the town during their high school years and earned his admiration through hard work. Mahomes also spoke highly of Baker, but the duo are hard competitors who strive to lead their teams to victory.

Interestingly, they both have the same number of interceptions (9) this season. With Brittany cheering for Mahomes and Emily supporting Baker, both quarterbacks are blessed with the encouragement of their partners for this big matchup.

