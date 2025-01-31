“It Sucks When Greg Olsen is Not on the Broadcast”: Analysts Get Real About Tom Brady’s Commentary Ahead of the Super Bowl

Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Sports broadcaster Greg Olsen on field against the Chicago Bears prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In 2023, when over 115 million viewers watched Super Bowl LVII, a reader survey from AwfulAnnouncing.com ranked Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen as the fourth-best NFL broadcast team on television. In 2025 though, Olsen has been replaced in favor of Tom Brady—whose analytical skills and TV presence not many seem to be fond of.

Clem from Barstool Sports especially thinks the broadcast is going to “suck.” As Barstool Rundown discussed Brady being in the booth for Super Bowl LIX, Clem (@TheClemReport) said he wished Olsen was in Brady’s place for the big game.

“It sucks when Greg Olsen’s not on the broadcast for the best game of the week, which usually is the case [now]… I think he’s the best guy by far… when I watch his games, I learn just so much… he’s just great at it.”

Greg Olsen got bumped from the broadcast for Brady and he’s calling it like he sees it. @TheClemReport @JeffDLowe @RobbieBarstool @BarstoolRundown pic.twitter.com/rLXJTX1bRA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 31, 2025

Olsen was demoted from his No. 1 analyst role this season in favor of Tom Brady. Unsurprisingly, fans – and Olsen himself – are still not happy about it. “It sucks,” is how Olsen put not being on the Super Bowl broadcast to the Charlotte Observer.

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy – a Patriots fan – had reportedly expressed that Brady is not a good broadcaster earlier in the day. The 7x Super Bowl winner has gotten plenty of criticism in his role as an analyst. His game analysis has been labeled “amateurish” by pundits, his presentation “colorless,” and his charm completely “absent.”

However, fellow Barstool Rundown host Jeff D. Lowe thinks Brady has gotten better since “his first [broadcast]” which “was a disaster.” Brady’s debut as an analyst had involved “stumbling on lines” and offering “little in the way of insight.”

But like everyone else, Lowe also believes Olsen should still be FOX’s top analyst. In his opinion, FOX broke up a quality pairing to force Brady into the role.

“The worst thing that happened to Brady and Fox was that Olsen and [Kevin] Burkhardt had a great chemistry going. They had done a Super Bowl. They were great last year together… you have that established… and then you just break them up.”

Robbie Fox feels Brady is better “at the pregame [segments] when they bring [Rob Gronkowski] and [Julian] Edelman in.”

Unfortunately, that won’t happen during the Super Bowl LIX gameplay. As a result, fans who don’t enjoy his commentary will perhaps just have to keep their TV muted until the commercials begin.