“It Was Like Nothing Happened”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls Baker Mayfield’s Humility After Signing a $100 Million Contract

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about recognizing a true leader, having played alongside Tom Brady for eleven years. So, when he encountered Baker Mayfield, the former tight end immediately saw signs of a quarterback who leads by example.

In a conversation on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronk shared an intriguing anecdote highlighting Mayfield’s humility, even on a significant day for the signal-caller. The former tight end was sweating it in the weight room that day (presumably on March 10, 2024), which was also the same day the star quarterback signed a 3-year, $100 million deal with the franchise.

But for Mayfield, it was still just a normal day. “He actually signed a three-year $100 million the morning of and he came to the workout session that day and he was like nothing happened,” Gronk recalled.

The star quarterback was his usual self and even cheered Gronk on when the former tight end broke his personal records.

“I was breaking some PR records this year in the weight room and he was cheering me on and we were going nuts after the PR records I hit.”

Describing him as a “normal dude,” the former Super Bowl champion couldn’t help but praise the quarterback’s laid-back attitude.

“He’s under the bench press. He’s doing the squats with you. He’s doing the deadlifts. What I really like about the dude is, he’s just a normal dude man. He just wants to have a good time.”

“It was just like he showed up and didn’t have an ego, didn’t have a big head or nothing. He just showed up, put the work in that day, and hit some more PRs,” Gronk continued.

Mayfield’s attitude extends to his performance on the field as well. Since signing his massive contract, he’s more than lived up to its value.

Baker Mayfield leads the league in touchdowns

The Buccaneers quarterback is in his second year in Tampa Bay and his numbers already are proof enough that he’s not just there for the paycheck—he’s determined to make a name for himself. Going into Week 7, Mayfield is leading the league in passing touchdowns this season with 15 to his name. He is followed by Bengals’ Joe Burrow, who is at 12.

Baker Mayfield has the most TD’s in the NFL. The Bucs are 4-2. Baker’s wild road after departing Cleveland can end with winning NFL MVP in 2024. pic.twitter.com/hloLD7WPBA — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) October 15, 2024

Mayfield has garnered 21,821 yards, 145 touchdowns with 79 interceptions, having completed 1,884 of his 3,014 career passes. Gronk’s remarks and the stats clearly show how the 29-year-old’s leadership and dominance have been evident both on and off the field. He continues to prove that he’s worth every penny by letting his play and work ethic do the talking.

Tampa Bay is coming off a remarkable 51-27 victory over the New Orleans Saints and stands at a 4-2 record as of now. While they’re second in the NFC South after the Falcons, Mayfield can turn the tides when the two teams meet on October 26.