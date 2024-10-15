mobile app bar

“It Was Like Nothing Happened”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls Baker Mayfield’s Humility After Signing a $100 Million Contract

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“It Was Like Nothing Happened”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls Baker Mayfield’s Humility After Signing a $100 Million Contract

Rob Gronkowski and Baker Mayfield, Credit-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about recognizing a true leader, having played alongside Tom Brady for eleven years. So, when he encountered Baker Mayfield, the former tight end immediately saw signs of a quarterback who leads by example.

In a conversation on the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronk shared an intriguing anecdote highlighting Mayfield’s humility, even on a significant day for the signal-caller. The former tight end was sweating it in the weight room that day (presumably on March 10, 2024), which was also the same day the star quarterback signed a 3-year, $100 million deal with the franchise.

But for Mayfield, it was still just a normal day. “He actually signed a three-year $100 million the morning of and he came to the workout session that day and he was like nothing happened,” Gronk recalled.

The star quarterback was his usual self and even cheered Gronk on when the former tight end broke his personal records.

“I was breaking some PR records this year in the weight room and he was cheering me on and we were going nuts after the PR records I hit.”

Describing him as a “normal dude,” the former Super Bowl champion couldn’t help but praise the quarterback’s laid-back attitude.

“He’s under the bench press. He’s doing the squats with you. He’s doing the deadlifts. What I really like about the dude is, he’s just a normal dude man. He just wants to have a good time.”

“It was just like he showed up and didn’t have an ego, didn’t have a big head or nothing. He just showed up, put the work in that day, and hit some more PRs,” Gronk continued.

Mayfield’s attitude extends to his performance on the field as well. Since signing his massive contract, he’s more than lived up to its value.

Baker Mayfield leads the league in touchdowns

The Buccaneers quarterback is in his second year in Tampa Bay and his numbers already are proof enough that he’s not just there for the paycheck—he’s determined to make a name for himself. Going into Week 7, Mayfield is leading the league in passing touchdowns this season with 15 to his name. He is followed by Bengals’ Joe Burrow, who is at 12.

Mayfield has garnered 21,821 yards, 145 touchdowns with 79 interceptions, having completed 1,884 of his 3,014 career passes. Gronk’s remarks and the stats clearly show how the 29-year-old’s leadership and dominance have been evident both on and off the field. He continues to prove that he’s worth every penny by letting his play and work ethic do the talking.

Tampa Bay is coming off a remarkable 51-27 victory over the New Orleans Saints and stands at a 4-2 record as of now. While they’re second in the NFC South after the Falcons, Mayfield can turn the tides when the two teams meet on October 26.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these