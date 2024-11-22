“It Was Not Always Sunshine and Rainbows”: Jason Kelce Looks Back At His Relationship With Eagles Fans, Recalls His Worst Year With the Team

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce is one of the most loved sporting figures in the city of Philadelphia currently. With him and his wife Kylie being a Philly family they make headlines for all things related to the team and beyond. However, it was not always the same.

Advertisement

Jason has had his ups and downs as a valued member of the Eagles organization and he has received his share of boos from the Philly crowd.

“It was not always sunshine and rainbows,” said Jason on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I think any athlete that plays here has gonna have highs and lows.”

The Philly legend explained how in the life of a sportsperson, a good season and followed by a bad season, and so forth. For him that bad season came in 2016. “I certainly had my share of downs in 2016,” he added. “I almost got traded, I almost got cut. And the city really was not big Jason Kelce fans that year.”

The adversity didn’t last long for Kelce as the very next year in 2017 he got the city of Philadelphia their first Lombardi Trophy. Since then he has become a fan favorite. “They ended up sticking around and we ended up winning the Super Bowl the next year. I played perhaps my best season following all of that.”

Jason then claimed he knew what Philly fans wanted after all these years of playing for the Eagles. “I do think the biggest thing that Philly fans want is they want somebody who shows that they care,” he said.

Jason talks about how to win the hearts of Eagles fans

Philadelphia fans are tough to please and Kelce has seen it all from a player’s perspective. However, he emphasized that all fans want is the effort a player makes. To prove his point he recalled how former Eagles TE Zach Ertz once changed the narrative surrounding him in a snap of a finger.

“So Zack Hertz was in a Bengals game once and he shied away from a block and the whole city wanted to tear him apart,” Jason recalled. “The next game he caught a pass and ran through three guys and the whole stadium erupted. And just like that it was over.”

Since then Jason has always been one of the dearest players for the Eagles fans. Even his wife Kylie wouldn’t wear the Chiefs uniform because of her long-term allegiance to the team. This shows how much this family means to the city.