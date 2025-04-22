“It Was Tough”: Quinn Ewers Speaks Up About Getting Benched for Arch Manning Against Georgia

In college football, being the quarterback of a powerhouse program like the Texas Longhorns comes with heavy expectations. The challenges only grow when you’re expected to share the QB room with someone like Arch Manning, the bearer of a golden last name tied to NFL greatness.

Advertisement

So, unsurprisingly, 2024 wasn’t just another season for Quinn Ewers. While it was a year meant to catapult the junior into Draft stardom, it instead became a humbling test of resilience.

One of the pivotal moments that truly tested his mettle came in October 2024, during a highly anticipated matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Trailing 20-0 late in the second quarter at home, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made the bold decision to bench Ewers in favor of freshman Arch Manning. At that point, Ewers had completed 6 of 12 passes for just 17 yards, with an interception and a lost fumble.

Though the 22-year-old QB’s benching didn’t impact the result, as the Bulldogs went on to win 30-15, seeing him get benched in a big game raised eyebrows.

Even for Ewers, that gut check hit hard. Reflecting on the moment during an appearance on Gruden’s QB Class, hosted by former NFL coach Jon Gruden, Ewers candidly admitted it was a tough experience to go through. Regardless, he expressed gratitude to the universe for testing him.

“Shoot, I got benched in this game,” he admitted. “You know, it made the year tough, but again, it’s just the reality of the position. Looking back, I’m not glad that it happened, but I’m glad I had to go through it. There’s gonna be big names all around us in this league, especially in this quarterback room, wherever I go.”​

Ewers’ honesty highlighted the emotional toll of the benching: “I’m not gonna sit here and lie like it’s sunshine and rainbows, man, it was tough. It was tough.”

He further elaborated on the challenges he faced, noting, “I mean, it seemed like I did. I came out after, second half, and put a couple of good drives together, but it’s definitely a weird position to be in, for sure… I felt good. I thought I was making some of the right decisions. Obviously, [I] missed a couple here and there.”​

Despite the setback, Quinn Ewers remained the starting quarterback, with Coach Sarkisian reaffirming his position after the game. However, the incident inevitably impacted perceptions of his readiness for the NFL, as his draft stock never truly rose to the levels expected of a quarterback leading the Texas Longhorns.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Ewers has been unanimously projected as a developmental prospect, with most mock drafts placing him in the third round. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts have shown interest, but opinions on his potential vary.​