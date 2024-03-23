mobile app bar

“What is Happening Right Now”: Top Dolla Reminisces the Time He Saw Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Shotgunning Beers Like Crazy

Suresh Menon
Published

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (back to camera) kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

From Bill Goldberg to Roman Reigns, there have been multiple instances of former NFL players making it big in professional wrestling. Former NFL defensive lineman A.J. Francis aka Top Dolla is a modern-day example of the above-mentioned phenomena. Having played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and the Washington Commanders, A.J. had a lackluster journeyman career before getting signed by the WWE. Unfortunately, he was released by the company during the COVID-19 layoffs. Since then, he has been working in the Independent wrestling scene with him currently being signed by TNA.

Regardless of the hustle that he is going through right now, one cannot deny the high-profile athletes he has had the chance to network with. From Tom Brady to Russell Wilson to Brock Lesnar, Francis has been lucky in this regard. In his latest interview with Chris Van Vliet, A.J. reminisced about one of his drinking escapades with Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Bill Belichick at the Patriots’ Halloween party. He then went on to reveal that he had shotgun beers with the above-mentioned trio. “I had shotgun beers with Belichick and Brady and Gisele. That’s a great story.”

Francis describing the incident first called Brady “a great dude” because he saw the GOAT’s inclusive and fun-loving nature at the party. Top Dolla noted that TB12 and his ex-wife had super fun at the Vince Wilfork-hosted party. Seeing them so genuine among others and chugging beers like laymen made him question reality. Seeing Bill Belichick joining them made the party even more crazier, felt Francis.

“Oh bro when I saw Gisele and Tom shotgunning beers, I was like what is happening right now? Then Bill gets involved and Vince is involved. Vince Wilfork threw a hell of a Halloween party for the guys.”

While it’s natural for Francis to have been shocked seeing TB12 shotgunning beers, it’s not the first time we have heard stories of Brady being inebriated publicly.

When Tom Brady Admitting He Was “Definitely Inebriated” During Super Bowl LV Boat Parade

After winning the Super Bowl LV in 2021, Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay teammate Rob Gronkowski had a rager in the sea on their yachts. One of the iconic moments from that celebration was Brady throwing the Lombardy Trophy from one boat to another. Pulling something off like this with the most prestigious trophy in football during a celebration highly hints at one being drunk. Rob Gronkowski agreed with this theory.

He revealed that Brady was already “feeling it” after just two drinks due to him drinking after a long gap. “I feel like you kind of had like, two drinks, and you hadn’t in a couple of years and the two drinks, compared to someone else, would be dead sober and very capable,” the former Tampa Bay player said. [h/t People]

Brady soon admitted his inebriation and acknowledged he would have never done it because a miss would have resulted in the Trophy landing at the bottom of the bay and it “would have been a disaster”.

“I was definitely inebriated, because had I not been, I don’t think I would’ve taken the chance realizing that thing would’ve fallen like 90 ft. to the bottom of the bay.”

Safe to say, such is the greatness of TB12 that not even alcohol can make him throw an inaccurate pass. Jokes aside, it’s heartening to see through these stories that Brady like us is human after all. Seeing him party hard after working hard to win gives a much-needed balance to his personality.

