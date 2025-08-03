Baker Mayfield Feels Excited to Team Up With Bubba Wallace for Iowa Corn 350

Baker Mayfield has never treated philanthropy as a side project. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Emily, giving back is stitched into the fabric of who they are, and now, that mission is heading to the NASCAR track.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Iowa Corn 350, Mayfield has announced that The Baker & Emily Foundation’s logo will ride along with Bubba Wallace and the 23XI Racing team, bringing a different kind of visibility to his charitable work.

The quarterback also revealed that this partnership was made possible through Alltroo, a platform that connects athletes, celebrities, and fans in support of causes they care about.

“Baker Mayfield here. I am honored to have my foundation logo riding along with Bubba Wallace and Alltroo this weekend in Iowa,” Mayfield said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“The race community always knows how to show up and give back, and the car looks absolutely incredible. Good luck, Bubba, and the whole 23XI team. Let’s go get it,” added the Bucs star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

This is a rare but impactful crossover between the NFL and NASCAR, as two outspoken athletes with community-first mindsets have come together in a campaign that’s as symbolic as it is strategic. Especially Mayfield, known for his never-say-die attitude on the field, will be hoping that this exposure amplifies the mission behind his philanthropic venture.

Talking about the foundation, Baker and Emily kickstarted it with the simple goal to “help others tackle life’s challenges in order to BE the best version of themselves”.

As per the foundation’s website, the venture operates on pillars of youth success, perseverance, and strength, which are evident through their work in providing scholarships, community programs, and philanthropic opportunities.

“We believe success is possible for everyone, but it requires work and sometimes a little help. We support the resiliency of the human spirit and those who keep at it regardless of the challenges they face,” the foundation’s mission reads.

An example of the foundation’s vision was seen in June this year, when the Mayfields hosted their third annual “Be the Ball” fundraiser in Tampa Bay, continuing a local tradition of giving, which raised over $220,000 in 2024.

The event, held at Topgolf, brought together Buccaneers fans, Oklahoma alumni, and community leaders to raise funds for early learning initiatives and youth programs in the region.

So now, with their foundation logo wrapped around a NASCAR track at 200 mph, the Mayfields are extending that momentum onto an entirely new stage.

And if Mayfield’s enthusiasm is anything to go by, it’s not just about fast cars and finish lines. It’s about making people aware of foundations that make a real impact, wherever people are watching.