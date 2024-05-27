“It Was Tough When Aaron [Rodgers] Was Still the Quarterback”: Jordan Love is Admittedly Cementing Himself as the Packers Leader

Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love (10) run out onto the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When the Green Bay Packers drafted young quarterback Jordan Love, it shocked the NFL world as much as it shocked Aaron Rodgers. But soon enough, Rodgers departed, leaving Love with the intense task of stepping into his predecessor’s shoes. Now that he has become the face of the franchise, Love is beginning to embrace his role as the new leader of the locker room.

Advertisement

The leadership of quarterbacks is often essential to set the tone for the entire team. Following this tradition, Jordan Love is forging deeper relationships with his teammates, cementing himself as the leader that he ought to be. In a recent address, Love spoke candidly about the challenges he faced in establishing himself while Rodgers was still the quarterback:

“I think, you know, my leadership is growing every year. Even more now, I think it was tough when Aaron was still the quarterback and I was the backup, to try and be in that leadership role and tell guys one thing when he might want something said differently. So that was always tough.”

However, Aaron Rodgers’ exit would’ve helped Love come into his own and step up to the plate as the unequivocal leader of the Packers. And he did exactly that. Fully embracing his role, Love detailed how he’s been connecting with his teammates, he said,

“And obviously now being the guy last year, I tried to elevate that role and just talk to guys more, being in guys’ ear a little bit more, and just try to focus on being a better leader.”

Jordan Love’s development as a leader has elated fans, particularly as the Packers gathered their hopes in the offseason program earlier this spring. Coming off an unexpected run to the NFL postseason, Love’s performance last season was nothing short of remarkable.

Over his final eight regular-season games and two postseason starts, Love completed 69.8% of his passes for 2,616 yards, with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. And this shouldn’t go unnoticed.

What is Jordan Love’s Take on a New Contract?

Under the leadership of Aaron Rodgers, Love was inducted well into the Packers, with a view of what it takes to lead a team. However, it is this season that has truly allowed him to follow his own path and emulate what was taught by Rodgers as the offensive centerpiece.

His debut season as a starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has arguably ignited discussions about his potential, which in turn advocate a substantial contract extension with the team.

Jordan Love’s performance in 2023 was beyond expectations. The young talent led his team to the playoffs and even clinched a postseason victory over the Cowboys, making noise as Rodgers’ capable successor. The Packers had extended Love’s contract before he became the starting quarterback, a strategic move that allowed the team flexibility, should Love struggle. But lately, when asked about his contract situation at OTAs, Love’s response was slightly sheepish.

“I don’t really know, but we’ll see. I’m not really gonna get into too much contract stuff. . . . We’ll see. I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

Jordan Love on attending OTAs without a new deal: “That’s just something that I’ve always done, trying to be here, get the reps in, get the work in with the guys and just start building that chemistry and getting ready for the season.” Regarding his contract, he added: “I don’t… pic.twitter.com/pzXjpmdkx2 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 21, 2024

While his attendance at OTAs is a positive sign, his remarks have left some fans feeling really uneasy. Despite this uncertainty, Love’s impressive stats from his debut season should increase his value for the Packers team in 2024.