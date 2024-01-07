CJ Stroud Thanks the Lord In An Incredibly Emotional Interview After Clinching His First Playoff Spot

Houston Texans swiftly recognized their quarterback jewel in CJ Stroud. They secured Ohio State’s Stroud after their early pick in the 2023 Draft due to their ranking as one of the worst teams in the previous season. Stroud emerges as a standout QB in his debut season, propelling the Texans to the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Houston Texans secured a playoff spot with a thrilling 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. It was a closely contested game, with both teams holding 9-7 records and hoping to win the AFC South title. CJ Stroud was instrumental in the Texans’ success. He displayed raw emotion when asked about his feelings after propelling the team to the postseason. Per a video posted on Instagram by SportsCenter.

“I can’t do nothing, just thank my Lord to save, Jesus Christ man. I’m sorry.” CJ Stroud said as emotions piled up. “I put a lot of work in my team. Everybody count us out from the start so man it’s just special to see the city of Houston come up again.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1yUyt8OX1e/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Stroud is considered the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year alongside Puka Nacua and rightly so, he showed his prowess in the critical game. CJ launched a 59-yard pass to Nico Collins on Houston’s opening drive, resulting in a spectacular 75-yard touchdown. Stroud maintained his effectiveness, finishing the day with 264 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also surpassed the 4,000-yard mark.

CJ Stroud has helped the Texans achieve something extraordinary in his rookie season. The remarkable feat has garnered praise from NFL fans, recognizing the team’s historic accomplishment. Now, Stroud and the Houston Texans are poised to create more history in the postseason.

Texans’ CJ Stroud Gets Emotional as he Credits Faith in God After Playoff Win

CJ Stroud was visibly emotional after securing a playoff spot and he reflects on his journey, expressing gratitude for his faith. His acknowledgment of faith and overcoming past challenges, including his father’s imprisonment, adds depth to the significance of the moment. Stroud once shared with The Associated Press how his father’s imprisonment affected him.

Stroud’s journey carries a poignant weight as his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, has been incarcerated since his middle school years. Serving time at Folsom State Prison for charges stemming from a drug-related incident, his father’s absence shapes Stroud’s struggles to balance football, family responsibilities, and personal growth.

Advertisement

Stroud leans on a robust support network. It included his mother, siblings, teammates, and friends, providing him with strength amid the complexities of life and football success.

“I don’t have to be anything or be anybody else. I have to just be myself and be comfortable in my own shoes, comfortable in my own skin.” He said.

CJ Stroud emerged from a negative space finding inspiration in the stories of his favorite athletes. The struggles and triumphs shared by sports icons resonated with him, instilling confidence that he, too, could overcome challenges. He defied expectations after rising to prominence at Ohio State and has turned adversity into a catalyst for success in the NFL spotlight.