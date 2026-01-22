“It Would Pay Dividends Immediately”: Cris Carter Welcomes John Harbaugh’s Move to New York Giants

After four years of dwindling results, the New York Giants weren’t willing to wait until the offseason to fire their head coach, Brian Daboll, so they fired him in Week 10. Once they had endured the temporary reign of Mike Kafka, the franchise later announced the former Baltimore Raven, John Harbaugh, as their eighth head coach since 2015.

Suffice to say, the position has been nothing short of a revolving door for New York, but according to the NFL Hall of Famer, Cris Carter, Harbaugh is the perfect hire to help instill a sense of normalcy.

“To get that type of stability,” Carter started during the latest episode of his podcast. “A grown man coming into the building, I believe that it will pay dividends immediately.”

Many, including the former Minnesota Viking, believe that the Giants may be on the cusp of turning things around. The franchise seems to have found a solution to its quarterback dilemma in Jaxson Dart, and with a budding young roster surrounding him, a veteran play caller like Harbaugh could prove to be the final piece to the NFC East puzzle.

“They’ve got cornerstone players,” Carter noted. “They’ve got offensive linemen, Nabers the receiver, who’s special, Skattebo, who can be special. They’ve got another running back, a quarterback… This is a great time to be the coach of the Giants.”

Throw in the fact that two of New York’s divisional rivals, the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, are both featuring a lack of direction right now, and that’s apparently enough for Carter to predict that “they’ll be in the playoffs” next season. Seeing as the franchise hasn’t appeared in a postseason match-up since January of 2023, that’ll certainly be music to the ears of Giants fans.

The only problem, however, is that it is typically easier said than done, especially for a franchise that has only won 13 games throughout the past three regular seasons. There’s no denying the potential that resides in some of the Giants’ skill position players, but we can’t ignore the presence of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The birds have had and continue to enjoy a relatively firm grip on the divisional rankings, and for as long as players like Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown reside on their offense, it’s going to be fairly difficult for any of these NFC East defenses to stop them. Simply put, there are plenty of reasons for hope and optimism in the Big Apple; we just shouldn’t get too carried away or ahead of ourselves with it. At least not yet.