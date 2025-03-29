“It’ll Be Must-See TV”: Keenan Holman Raves About Shedeur Sanders Potentially Joining Jameis Winston as Giants’ QB

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Just a month ago, the New York Giants quarterback room was empty, apart from the sole presence of Tommy DeVito. Now, the franchise could be looking to add a third signal caller to the roster in the span of a few weeks.

Advertisement

Despite many believing that the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston forecast the Giants to pass on Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick, the former Colorado Buffalos clearly didn’t get the memo.

On the latest episode of the 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, former SMU wide receiver and operations manager for the Sanders’s ‘Well Off Media”, Keenan Holman joined the show to discuss, amongst various topics, his opinion on Sanders being paired with Winston in New York. Highlighting the larger-than-life personalities of both QBs, Holman suggested that seeing the two together on the sidelines could prove to be an endless source of comedy.

“I at least want somebody that’s serious about your job but understands that it’s life… We’re serious about our craft at the same time, but we’re enjoying ourselves and still having fun. So, if that was the case, I think that would be a good mesh. That would be funny. That would be must-see TV for sure, cause Jameis is hilarious.”

While it’s entirely possible that the Giants may have signed Winston and Wilson to act as mentors throughout the early days of Sanders’ pro career, the prevailing sentiment seems to suggest that New York isn’t inherently interested in rostering a fourth quarterback at this time. Nevertheless, stranger things have happened on draft night.

Considering that Wilson is operating on a one-year deal with the Giants, Sanders’ move to New York shouldn’t be ruled out entirely. In fact, the Atlanta Falcons showcased a similar plan last year in drafting Michael Penix Jr. nearly one month after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal.

If anything, the temporary nature of Wilson’s contract could be indicative of the Giants’ viewing him as nothing more than a bridge to a Sanders-led offense. However, Sanders himself confessed that he doesn’t care where he lands, so long as his fellow signal caller doesn’t take himself too seriously.

“QB room is whatever. I just hope it ain’t everybody in there too serious… I’ve been in a couple of All-Star games where people are just weird. Like, c’mon bro, you ain’t gotta do all that. I think whatever room, it will be fun. I feel like my personality is my personality and I feel like other people in the room will be able to learn me and understand me.”

In a league that’s notorious for treating rookies harshly, his desire to find a productive work environment is more than understandable. Factor in that the Cleveland Browns, who have the potential to take Sanders with the second overall pick, boast a long history of diminishing young signal callers, and Sanders’ concerns become even more reasonable.

In reacting to the Winston-to-New York headlines, Holman suggested that the pair of signings gives the Giants a bit more flexibility in their approach towards the future.

“It’s a good pivot move no matter what. It’s a move that can still benefit, if they want to draft a young quarterback, you have the infrastructure where you can help him grow. Or, it’s a good move if they feel like they can be competitive right now… You can go either way, you can draft a young guy or you can just roll with what you’ve got.”

Regardless of who has the privilege to call his name on draft night, Sanders is set to bring along a familiar name and accurate skillset with him. In a league where it’s essentially impossible to compete with having a competent QB, he will certainly prove to be of use.

However, it is telling that neither Holman nor Sanders felt the need to mention Wilson as a potential threat to Sanders’ draft stock.