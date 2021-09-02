“Welcome to the 7 Chip Club”: When NFL GOAT Tom Brady joined an exclusive club with Robert Horry

7 time NBA champion Robert Horry welcomed Tom Brady to the 7 Chip Club after his victory in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time. His resume speaks for itself. 7x Super Bowl Champion, 5x Super Bowl MVP, 3x NFL MVP, and many more. He won the most recent Super Bowl, LV, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 victory.

Robert Horry is considered one of the best role players in the history of the NBA. Throughout his career, he was a part of numerous championship-caliber teams, winning seven rings in the process. He won two chips with the Houston Rockets, two with the San Antonio Spurs, and three with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Brady won his seventh ring, Horry was the first to welcome him to the “7 Chip Club”.

Congratulations @TomBrady Welcome to the 7 Chip Club pic.twitter.com/FIAyjSW5hI — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady was never touted to be this successful

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Safe to say, nobody expected him to do the things that he has since accomplished. There were six QBs drafted ahead of Brady that year, all of whom are now retired and had underwhelming careers. Brady, on the other hand, is one of the best QBs in the league even in his 22nd season at age 44.

Fans wasted no time in making jokes about the situation

Tom Brady contributed a lot more to his championship teams than Robert Horry did, and that is common knowledge. But basketball fans saw this as an opportunity to joke around and brought up weird statistics to prove how Robert Horry had a more impactful career than Brady, even though he did not.

All jokes aside, no other player has more rings than Horry since the NBA-ABA merger, and that’s gotta count for something. The 7 Chip Club is an exclusive one and everyone in it should show off their membership with pride, no matter what their contribution was.

