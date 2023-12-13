“It’s a Chess Match”: ‘Brainy’ Josh Dobbs Once Revealed Why He Chose Football Despite Excelling in Multiple Fields

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Dobbs, the promising young quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, stands out in the American football scene. He’s not just skilled in the game; he’s also smart, with a background in engineering. Deciding to play football instead of doing something else with his engineering skills wasn’t simple, but he loved football so much that it became the obvious choice for him. He views football as more than a sport—it’s like a strategic game of chess to him.

An article with Steelers stated that, Dobbs, who has been playing football since he was 5, constantly thought of football as more than just a game. “I played other sports growing up, but football was always my passion,” he stated. This passion led him to the quarterback role, a position he believed to be surprisingly strategic and corresponding to a chess recreation. He said, “It’s a chess match with the other team. A lot goes into it.”

It wasn’t simply about physical skills; it became about the intellectual game, knowledge in the playbooks, and outsmarting the defense. His technique for football has been deeply encouraged through his educational pursuits in engineering. “I enjoy the puzzle of being an engineer,” Dobbs contemplated, drawing parallels between solving engineering issues and strategizing on the football subject.

This mindset turned each recreation into an intellectual battlefield, wherein every move was critical and every decision could flip the tide. Dobbs also spoke tremendously of the gamers who inspired him throughout his adventure, “Going through high school and college, I watched different college and professional guys that I liked.”

Growing up in Atlanta, he sought after the likes of Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb, and as he advanced, he appeared up to Ben Roethlisberger and Kurt Warner. He said, “I watched guys who had success before me and took things from their game and modeled mine from that.” He meticulously studied their gameplay, incorporating their styles and strategies into his own.

Josh Dobbs Benched, Nick Mullens to be Starter

Dobbs’ current situation with the Vikings paints a different picture. After a series of commendable performances, the team has decided to bench him in favor of veteran Nick Mullens. This decision comes as Mullens demonstrated his capabilities in the Week 14 game, contributing significantly to the team’s victory.

The change in quarterback was reported by NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by the Vikings. Dobbs, who started the past four games after being traded from the Cardinals, will now serve as the backup to Mullens.

Dobbs, with only a few days to assimilate the playbook, exceeded expectations by completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, securing a comeback win in Atlanta. However, coming off the bye week, the tide turned against Dobbs as the Vikings continued to perform terribly.