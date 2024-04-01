New 49ers QB Josh Dobbs Hilariously Collaborates With TikToker Who Also Has Alopecia

Josh Dobbs’ roller coaster of a 2023 season started in Cleveland and ended in Minnesota. For a moment, it seemed like he finally got his break after leading the Vikes to two victories, but his sub-par performance against the Raiders got him swapped out for Nick Mullens. Subsequently, he didn’t step onto the field for the franchise for the rest of the season, leading to concerns about his future in the big league. However, as it turns out, the star QB will have plenty of time to prove himself, as he got recruited by the 49ers a few weeks back. And he is embarking on this journey with a lighter spirit, even recently joining hands with a hilarious TikToker, who also has alopecia.

The Niners QB Josh Dobbs teamed up with none other than Aurelio Caldwell, who also goes by Relio. And just like Dobbs, Aurelio suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss all over the body. The social media influencer has already made a name for himself on TikTok and Instagram through his hilarious skits, and this time, he did so by reacting to a fan’s comment that said, “Aye Bro!!! You that New 49ers Quarterback congrats.”

He was quite unimpressed with the comment and nodded his head in disappointment, but as soon as he pans the camera in another direction, it reveals the actual NFL star. Dobbs then grabs the phone in his hands and remarks, “DeMarcus, that’s not me! I’m me. I’m the 49ers quarterback.”

This very unexpected link-up has sent a shockwave through social media. Even under the now-viral video, there are hundreds of comments, either reeking with sarcasm or expressing their shock about the collab. For instance, the top comment reads, “It’s an edit, he just switched clothes we know the real” Another quips, “yall think they could read eachothers mind if they rubbed they heads together?”

This 15-second video, however, isn’t the only instance of Josh and Relio having fun. It’s also worth noting that their meet-up took place during the NFL star’s visit to a basketball bout between the Volunteers and the BlueJays.

Josh Dobbs and Aurelio Caldwell’s Antics in Detroit

Dobbs and Relio made another short clip that has already become meme material for football enthusiasts. In this video, the TikToker can be seen entering a coffee shop only to find his supposed twin sitting in front of the counter. They immediately start pointing fingers at each other, just like the famous Spiderman meme. See for yourselves:

Relio has also announced in one of his captions that he will soon upload the entire video of his meet-up with the NFL star on his YouTube channel. He even shared a brief clip of him asking Dobbs all sorts of questions.

Last but not least, the former Vikings QB will go into the 2024 season as Brock Purdy‘s backup. He signed a fully guaranteed 1-year, $2.25 million contract with the Super Bowl XLVIII runner-ups. He can earn an additional $750,000 via incentives, as per the Niners Nation.

As soon as the news broke out, Dobbs became the fan and pundit-favorite choice as the backup over Brandon Allen. But there will be competition, and it will be very interesting to see how he fares. And before all the chaos begins, his brief retreat to Detroit sure seems like a much-needed respite.