New 49ers QB Josh Dobbs’ Super Special Gesture Pleasantly Surprised This Make-A-Wish Hero

Josh Dobbs wowed everyone with his football skills as he played with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Now, the Passtronaut is gearing up to land in Santa Clara to join as a backup quarterback to Brock Purdy. But, a few days back, the former Tennessee quarterback, did something truly heartwarming as he surprised a special kid during his tour of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Advertisement

This special kid is none other than Sam Long, who had his dream come true after he recently attended the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. But his journey didn’t stop there.

An organization named “Make-A-Wish” of East Tennessee, is on a mission to grant life-changing wishes to kids battling critical illnesses. Teaming up with them, Sam Long had his wish come true as he had a special visit to Neyland Stadium, where he even got the VIP treatment.

Advertisement

As he finished his tour at the media center of the stadium, Sam was awestruck upon seeing his name light up at the jumbotron as he entered the gridiron. He couldn’t contain his happiness as he jokingly asked his parents to leave, as he declared the football field was his new home.

His love for football shone when he confidently named Josh Dobbs as his favorite NFL player. However, his day took an unexpected turn when Dobbs himself appeared in the field and greeted Sam with a warm handshake. Sam, taken aback, found himself face to face with his football hero. Dobbs, greeted Sam by saying,

“You think you can come to Rocky Top and not say what’s up? They even got your name on the jumbotron. You can see it like all the way downtown Knoxville”

As they chatted on the field, Sam shared that his favorite part of the visit was simply to be standing on the football field. Josh shared valuable words of wisdom, not just about football, but about positivity and encouragement both on and off the field. He said,

“As a coach, you’ve got to be extremely positive in how you coach them up and telling them exactly what you want them to do. Does that sound good,”

Advertisement

They ended the day with a cherished photo, a memory that Sam will carry with him forever. Josh Dobbs’ unexpected yet quite meaningful gesture, showed the true power of sports to that can uplift and inspire anyone.

Josh Dobbs Signs a 1-Year Deal with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are beefing up their quarterback lineup by bringing in Josh Dobbs, who used to play for the Vikings. He will be backing up Brock Purdy and will join veteran QB Brandon Allen on the roster. As per Insider Mike Garafolo, Dobbs is signing a one-year contract worth $2.25 million, with guaranteed pay. Plus, he can earn an extra $750,000 through play time incentives.

Last season, Josh Dobbs began with the Cleveland Browns but got traded to the Arizona Cardinals just before the season began. He ended up playing eight games for the Cardinals. Then, the Minnesota Vikings picked him up after their QB Kirk Cousins got sidelined with a season-ending Achilles injury. Dobbs started four out of the five games he played for the Vikings.

Last year, in the 12 games he played as a starter, Josh Dobbs had a tough time with a 3-9 record, throwing for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now with the 49ers, he has got a strong offense supporting him, but it remains to be seen how many games he will start.