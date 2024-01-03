Chain-Clad Kirk Cousins Strips Again, but Why?

Dec 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) sounds the gjallarhorn before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ shirtless celebration this year once again sends fans into a frenzy. It all started last year when the Vikes were on their winning run—Captain Kirk went viral by dancing on a plane with his teammates, sporting chunky chains around his neck after their win on the road against the Commanders.

And this year, amidst their precarious playoff race, the sidelined QB was joined by his son in the shirtless celebration while leading the SKOL chant for Minnesota. The father-and-son duo flawlessly ignited a thunderous roar throughout the arena.

Cousins once explained the origins of his shirtless chain celebration on the Manning Cast. He revealed that it started following last season’s Week 4 win over the Saints in London. While returning home on an 8-hour flight, Cousins’ crew apparently turned the first-class section of the plane into a ‘night club’. He even had no idea when Christian Darrisaw’s chain made its way to his neck.

They repeated this once again after their win on Miami’s turf, but the chains only started doubling. This celebration became so iconic that it even inspired Halloween costumes in Minnesota.

The Vikings have had quite the QB dilemma this year after Cousins was declared out with an ACL injury. They have tried to stay in the playoff contentions by trying several QBs like Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens, and Jaren Hall, but still failed to leave any lasting impressions. Perhaps Cousins’ motivation was just what the team and the fanbase needed.

Kirk Cousins’ Shirtless Skol Chant Received Love From the Fans

As soon as Cousins’ shirtless Skol chat surfaced online, football fans were quick to share their two cents. While some dubbed him ‘People’s quarterback’, others quipped that Cousins will definitely get a statue made after him in Minnesota.

One of the fans quipped, “They have to win now.”

This fan remarked, “This dude is gonna get a statue in Minnesota just because ”

Another one chimed in, “Bro, is hilarious for that.”

A fan stated, “The people’s quarterback”

This fan didn’t mind taking a jab by noting, “How’d that work out?”

Kirk’s motivational celebration couldn’t prevent the Vikings from getting steamrolled by the Packers, as they lost by a disappointing 23-point deficit. Both sides of the ball played terribly, as they came up with only 211 yards while giving up 470 yards. This has been the Vikings’ story throughout the entire season. Major injuries only made it worse.

Just as the Vikes were getting some momentum after a 4-4 start, Cousins suffered an ACL injury during their October 29 win against the Packers. Prior to the injury, the star QB threw for 2331 yards with 18 TDs. Even though Josh Dobbs gave some respectable performances and won them 2 consecutive games as a starter, he was later benched after a subpar performance. Their recent loss in a crucial division game against the Packers left them 7-9 for the season and ended their hopes of making the playoffs.

There are also a few uncertainties around Kirk Cousins’ future in Minnesota. The Vikes will not be able to use a franchise tag on him next season; therefore, he has the ability to become a free agent without any hassle, as per ESPN. He takes up a big chunk of their cap space, and given the fact that he will be 36 next year with an ACL injury, there is a chance that the Vikings are the ones to back out of a contract. Only time will tell.