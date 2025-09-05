“It’s a Freakin Boxing Match” Echoes on X as Tyler Guyton Hits Eagles Pass Rusher in the Head During NFL Season Opener

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton (60) defends against defensive end Payton Turner (98) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL’s opening night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles delivered some fireworks before the scoreboard even tilted. First, it was Jalen Carter’s shenanigans that rattled the headlines, and then a Cowboy decided to take revenge, as rookie offensive tackle Tyler Guyton became the center of controversy.

In the second quarter, cameras caught Guyton throwing what looked less like a standard block and more like a straight jab to the helmet of an Eagles pass rusher. The contact sends shockwaves across social media, with fans immediately taking to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the bizarre moment.

One user summed up the mood with: “This is a freakin boxing match. I’m loving it.” Another accurately noted that ”This whole game has been chippy as hell.”

The play unfolded as Philadelphia’s defensive front collapsed on quarterback Dak Prescott. As the rusher made his move around the edge, Guyton swung his arm high and connected squarely with the defender’s helmet. While officials didn’t immediately throw a flag, replays sparked outrage and confusion alike.

Some argued that the rookie’s reaction was reckless and worthy of ejection, while others defended him, claiming it was instinctive protection of his quarterback.

Some were so baffled by the clip that they thought it was AI!

For Guyton, a first-round draft pick expected to solidify the Cowboys’ offensive line, the moment is already shaping his early reputation. Known for his raw strength and physicality, his aggressive streak may now be under league review if the NFL decides the punch qualifies for disciplinary action.