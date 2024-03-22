Deion Sanders Jr. Rallies Behind NFL Plans Of Brothers Shedeur and Shilo To Drool Over a $45,000 per Month Apartment In Miami

Deion Sanders’s oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. is his only son who is not actively pursuing football currently. Sanders Jr. hung up his college football boots back in 2015 and since then has been managing his father’s social media and running a Media House called ‘Well Off Media’. His brothers, Shedeur and Shilo meanwhile are Colorado University’s star QB and Safety respectively. They are going to be NFL-bound next season with Shedeur being a heavy favorite to be the first overall draft pick.

Safe to say, money is set to flow even more heavily in the Sanders household. Deion Sanders Jr. acknowledged this on his latest Instagram story and shared a Miami-based luxury apartment video on his Story, captioning his wish to stay in an apartment like this when his brothers sign with the NFL teams. “Man I can’t wait until @shedeursanders and @shilosanders get in the league so I can stay in one of these,” captioned Deion Sanders Jr.

The apartment posted by Sanders Jr. is in the iconic Miami-based luxury building called the One Thousand Museum. The building was designed by Zaha Hadid and is one of the tallest buildings in Miami. Deion Sanders Jr’s dream home unit has also been home to celebrities like David Beckham and David Grutman. It’s a luxurious boutique with 84 private residencies and also has a helicopter pad and an indoor aquatic park center on the 61st floor along with other luxury amenities.

The unit liked by Deion Sanders Jr. has 4 bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms spread over an area of 4800 square ft unit. With 12-foot ceilings, the apartment has a huge owner’s suite with an incredible primary bathroom. All bedrooms have their private bathrooms and staff quarters too. The kitchen area is also pristinely finished with multiple matt finishes. The apartment also houses a massive terrace with stunning views of the Miami bay.

As per Luxe Miami apartments on Instagram, the monthly rent of an apartment in One Thousand Museum costs a whopping $48,000 a month. Luckily for Sanders Jr, his brother Shedeur can easily afford it thanks to him being an overwhelming favorite as the number one draft pick. His father Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders also agreed with this prediction during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Commenting on the rumors of Shedeur being the first pick, Coach Prime argued that he should. There are no rumors. “Wеll, hе should. Why would thеy bе rumors? Hе should,” stated Sanders confidently.

With the Sanders family all but confident of Shedeur’s first draft pick, one might wonder about the selection process behind Sanders Jr picking an apartment in Miami. Did Sanders Jr. hint at Shedeur’s NFL team with his housing desires?

Is Shedeur Sanders Going To Sign For The Miami Dolphins?

A recent report by The Athletic [h/t Glory Colorado] revealed that Deion Sanders believed his son Shedeur to be the second overall draft pick this year had he enlisted him. Deion placing Shedeur above the like Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels among others raised many eyebrows. However, Sanders defended his stance by flexing his experience and connections in the NFL. He name-dropped Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell among others, and said his claim stems from knowledge passed by NFL insiders.

“I’m sorry, I played for how many years, 14? Got a gold jacket at the crib, I think. I think I know some people. Jerry Jones. Arthur Blank. I know some people in the game. Roger Goodell. So when I speak I’m not just throwing stuff out of my head. I’m throwing stuff based on knowledge. So let’s just get that straight.”

While one can question Deion’s claims, none can question Coach Prime’s clout within the NFL circle. Keeping this statement in mind, NFL fans can now wonder if Sanders Jr’s Miami apartment pick was a lucky coincidence or a hint for the future. Logically speaking Denver Broncos should be the favorites considering their potential to make the first pick is high next season. But if the Sanders clan is already interested in housing in Miami, you never know what’s in store.