Fans Left Unsatisfied as KC Chiefs Sell Potential Wild Card Round Tickets in November Starting $155

The Kansas City Chiefs recently announced the sale of tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card Round playoff game. This apparently left the fans in dismay. The regular season is still in full swing, and the Chiefs are in the race for the top AFC seed. This is why fans feel disappointed, as the team should aim to secure a spot in the divisional round rather than dwelling on the wildcard round.

The Chiefs, currently holding an impressive 8-3 record, are just a few steps away from clinching at least a Wild Card spot. Despite this strong position and a more than 99 percent chance of making the playoffs, the team’s decision to roll out Wild Card round tickets has raised eyebrows.

The tickets, set to go on sale on November 29th, have been priced starting at $155, with a range extending upwards based on various factors. The pricing strategy for these tickets varies significantly. While the average stands at $307, a row 1 ticket for section 120 has a price tag of $1095. This potential clash is set to be held at Arrowhead Stadium, and if there’s any change, the tickets will be refunded.

This disparity in pricing, coupled with the timing of the sale, has led to a sense of dissatisfaction among the fanbase. The Chiefs are performing admirably this season, currently ranked number 2 in the AFC, just behind the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans React in Disappointment

A tweet by the Kansas City Chiefs announced the tickets for a potential Wild Card round playoff game. The caption said, “Tickets for a potential Wild Card Round playoff game are now on sale!”

Fans are not happy with this move by the chiefs, as they were expecting a little more confidence from the team themselves. A user commented, “The chiefs don’t do wildcards, lol.”

Another one wrote, “Don’t waste your money. We won’t be playing the first playoff weekend. Spend your money to reserve the divisional round!”

A comment read, “The game won’t happen anyway; we will be on a bye; no need to purchase a ticket.”

A sarcastic fan wrote, “What’s a wildcard round?”

While it makes sense for the Kansas City Chiefs to start selling tickets early for a possible Wild Card game from a business perspective, this strategy hasn’t been well-received by their fans, who are full of confidence in their team’s abilities.