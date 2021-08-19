“It’s a real treat for me to have my son Jack Moynahan here”: Tom Brady Couldn’t Be Happier His Son With Bridget Moynahan Is A Ball Boy For The Buccaneers

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s 13-year-old son, Jack scored a sweet job working as a ball boy at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. And Tom Brady is more than ecstatic to have his son with him.

Tom Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan between 2004 and 2006. They split up in early December of 2006 and her publicist confirmed on February 18, 2007, that she was more than three months pregnant with his child. But regardless of their relationship not working out, Brady and Bridget appear to have ended things amicably.

The former couple welcomed their first child, John Edward Thomas (Jack) Moynahan, on August 22, 2007.

“@buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” Tom wrote on his about his son on Wednesday, Aug. 18. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously…just like his dad!”

Tom Brady’s son Jack joined the #Buccaneers as a ball boy. pic.twitter.com/yf3zrCCdmd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2021

Tom Brady raved about his son with Bridget Moynahan, Jack Brady, Coming Along For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Earlier this week, Brady was asked about having Jack at camp this summer and how this new experience is for them. He couldn’t help but rave about his son when speaking to the media.

“It’s great. He’s at a good age. The more I get to do with him, the better it is,” Brady said. “We have a great time together. It’s really a treat for me to have him [here]. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s probably way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool.

“He’s just a great kid. I don’t want to blow his head up too much. He probably wouldn’t even read this. Just a real special kid. It’s fun to be with him. He’s good with everything, you know, let’s run, go on the boat, let’s golf, let’s ride bikes and he is pretty cool with anything.”

Tom Brady’s 13-year-old son Jack is working as a ball boy during @Buccaneers training camp. “It’s really a treat for me to have him, he thinks it’s fun. It’s probably way better for me having him out here.” #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/JFHCnZJ8FK — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) August 18, 2021

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also shared his thoughts on Jack’s first camp with the team. “He’s done a heck of a job,” Arians said. “He knows how to get them back. He’s the ‘get-back coach’ right now and he’s doing a hell of a job.”

It’s no surprise to see that Tom Brady’s son has a great work ethic. And it’s also great to see that Brady gets to spend time with the son he doesn’t live with. So hopefully we’ll see more of a Jack in the future.

Also Read: “Why Would Anyone Not Be Nice To James Harrison?”: Tom Brady Hilariously Fires Back At Former Teammate For Wishing He Could Hate The NFL GOAT