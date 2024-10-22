Which College Does Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack Plan to Play For?

Tom Brady’s eldest son, John ‘Jack’ Edward Thomas Moynahan, certainly has big shoes to fill as the son of a seven-time Super Bowl champion. At the moment, though, the 17-year-old is just taking one step at a time, inches away from making his college debut. But which program will Jack choose? For now, only one college stands out among the rest for Jack, which is actually Brady’s alma mater — the Wolverines.

Advertisement

The quarterback’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair last year that Jack holds “aspirations of going to his father’s alma mater, the University of Michigan.” A talented football player in his own right, Jack currently plays as a quarterback and a free safety.

Brady played at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999, where, after an initially frustrating start, the star quarterback set multiple records as the starter. Playing with the Wolverines could prove to be a good start to Jack’s collegiate career as well, with the program having produced players like Steve Hutchinson and Anthony Carter.

While there is still time for that decision, Brady’s eldest has already seen a trailer of what it’s like to play at Big House! Jack visited Michigan as a 9-year-old back in 2016, along with his father, who was invited as the honorary captain against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The former quarterback even threw a touchdown pass to his son in the Big House, giving his young son a memory of a lifetime. Jack caught the ball and even did an adorable celebratory dab in the end zone.

Jack has also seen his father play on the national stage from the sidelines, including helping out as a ball boy during Tampa Bay’s practices. While it’s fun to ponder and speculate, Jack is currently enjoying his high school glory days. As for Brady, the former Patriots star isn’t concerned with his son’s performance as long as he is living his days to the fullest.

Tom Brady gushes about Jack’s football skills

Jack is currently attending Riverdale Country in the Bronx, where he is also dabbling in basketball and lacrosse apart from football. While his high school stats are not publicly available, his father’s pride is evident.

Describing Jack as “a grinder and a very good athlete,” Brady feels Jack has exceptional hand-eye coordination. On his SiriusXM podcast, ‘Let’s Go!’, the NFL legend shared, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me… He’s got great work ethic.”

Brady asserted during the interview that he is not too worried about his son’s future in the sport; he is fully content watching Jack enjoy his high school days to the fullest.

“I don’t give a s–t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age.”

Watching his son grow up with football makes the 47-year-old reminisce about his own San Mateo days when he spent weekends with his friends.

“I remember being in high school myself. I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us. So, it’s really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play.”

While Jack Moyahan still has a long way to go, he is sure to have the best guidance a budding football player can ask for.