Which High School in New York Does Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack Go To?

NFL fans feel they have a Tom Brady doppelgänger in town, and it’s none other than his eldest son, Jack! The former quarterback shares Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, who has piqued the league’s curiosity with his interest in football. At 17 years old, he’s already matching his father’s 6’4″ stature and is currently playing football at the high school level.

Jack is a junior in high school and attends the Riverdale Country School in the Bronx. He has not only begun his journey in Brady’s sport but also plays in his father’s position.

The young quarterback, as of now, has achieved the 179th rank in New York, as per MaxPreps. Wearing jersey number 24, he also plays in the free safety position. Apart from football, Jack is a part of his school’s basketball and lacrosse rosters.

The young player was quoted as a key player for Riverdale’s basketball crew after defeating Fordham Prep. In the social media post by Manhattan Sports, Jack was featured in a yellow jersey with the team name, ‘Leewood Basketball’ imprinted on the front.

Having inherited the love of sports from his Patriots legend father, Jack tries other sports during his time off from school. Brady previously shared photos of playing golf with Jack for his 14th birthday. The father-son duo were also seen playing basketball together on social media, while Bridget revealed in 2017 that Jack had shown an interest in soccer.

“I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player,” she said on ‘Live with Kelly.’

Despite his varied taste in sports, Jack seems to be dedicated to football at the moment. While there’s still time for his collegiate career to begin, Bridget revealed earlier that he wishes to continue his father’s legacy with the Michigan Wolverines.

Brady and Bridget established a healthy co-parent system following their breakup, allowing their father-son bond to flourish despite Jack living with his mother in New York.

Jack Moynahan’ residence in NY

As a single mother, Bridget purchased a luxurious apartment in Tribeca worth $4.63 million in 2014, according to The Post. The 2,793 square feet property boasts three bedrooms with two-and-a-half bathrooms. The interior of the apartment also exudes elegance with walnut flooring, double-glazed windows, and classic columns.

While Jack was born after his parents’ separation, he has grown up with love for both parents along with an extended family. Gisele Bündchen started dating Brady soon after his breakup and has developed a close bond with her stepson. However, the model dislikes the usage of the word ‘stepmom’ and instead opts for ‘bonus mom’ as she explained in 2020 through her social media.

“I don’t like the word ‘stepmom.’ I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

Jack Moynahan carries the heavy tag of being the son of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league. While the teenager’s journey ahead would be under the public’s constant scrutiny, his parents and bonus family would surely be the pillars by his side.