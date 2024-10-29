“It’s a Significant Event”: Tom Brady Reminisces His Parents Buying Him His First Watch After High School

Aug 24, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady attends the match between the FC Cincinnati and the Inter Miami at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tom Brady has invested his millions in a very clever way, and that includes boasting an exquisite watch collection. Ever since his Michigan Wolverines days, the quarterback has fostered himself into a horologist, building a unique style for himself over the years. Now, the former quarterback has decided to part with some of those items, sharing how it all started.

Pick any random outing photo of Brady, and you’ll spot a luxurious timepiece on his wrist. His impressive collection includes pieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, and IWC, to name a few. In his recent Netflix special, ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’, the quarterback donned a customized Audemars Piguet, which is projected to be worth up to $800,000.

But Brady’s first watch wasn’t luxurious. What it was, however, was a gift from his parents after high school graduation, which is surely more meaningful than the Piguet he bought for almost a million dollars.

“My parents bought me an Omega when I graduated high school,” Brady told Sotheby’s. “It’s a significant event to receive your first watch.”

Since then, Brady kept buying watches as he progressed in his football career, resulting in his current assemblage. This year, he made the tough decision to part ways with some of those pieces that hold special memories from his personal journey.

Tom Brady’s dream watch

In the interview, Brady reminisced about the time he hoped to buy a “nice watch” after making it to the league. During his time at Michigan, the soon-to-be rookie even had his screensaver of this dream watch, an IWC GST Automatic Alarm. As fate would have it, the quarterback flourished in New England and went on to win the 2002 Super Bowl, after which he fulfilled his college dream.

“It wasn’t until I won my first Super Bowl in 2002 that I went to Tourneau on 57th Street in New York and I bought that watch, as well as a Panerai Luminor Marina and an IWC Rattrapante. I still have those watches now.”

Not only did Brady buy the watch he had always dreamed of, but he also went on to become the face of the brand itself! The star quarterback was the ambassador for IWC from 2019 to 2023.

Apart from the timepieces, the auction will also feature Brady’s uniform/jersey, in which he completed his 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, along with the helmet he played in his final game with the Patriots. The auction even presents the football with which the QB achieved 100,000 career passing yards and the cufflinks from his XLIX Super Bowl win.