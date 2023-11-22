“Make Up Your Mind”: Tom Brady & Denzel Washington Recreating a Scene from ‘Remember the Titans’ Pleases NFL Fans

Recently, Tom Brady’s ‘Let’s Go!‘ revealed a special moment on the podcast, joined by legendary actor Denzel Washington. Together, they recreated a memorable scene from the classic sports movie ‘Remember the Titans’.

This collaboration was not only entertaining for movie and sports fans but also a nod to the major impact this film had in 2001. The movie ‘Remember the Titans’ is a standout in cinema. Released just as Brady was beginning his journey with the New England Patriots, the film inspired countless young men, including Brady himself.

The film’s portrayal of an interracial football team led by Coach Boone (who succeeds Washington) is more consistent with themes of unity, victory, and suffering. In the recreated scenario, Washington challenges Brady in the same way Coach Boone did his players. Washington asks, “First put a smile on your sleeve, and then you think football is fun?”

Brady playfully responds with doubt, “Umm yeah, umm no, sir, that was interesting.” Then Washington pushes further: “Make up your mind. Is it fun?” Brady hesitated and finally said, “No, no,” to which Washington replied, “Absolutely Not?” This blast from the past tickled everyone, including Brady who seemed to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

Denzel’s Football Connection

Denzel Washington’s connection to football extends past his iconic roles in films like ‘Remember the Titans.’ His son, John David Washington, carved out his own path in football as a running back. John showcased his talent in the sector, playing for Morehouse College on a football scholarship and later becoming a member of teams in Europe and the United Football League.

John David’s foray into acting became marked via a chain of auditions for an HBO display, wherein he landed the role of Ricky Jerret in ‘Ballers,’ along with Dwayne Johnson. His portrayal of an NFL huge receiver earned him acclaim, demonstrating his capability to seize the individual’s complexities with both appeal and intensity.

The interaction between Tom Brady and Denzel Washington on the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast was more than just a nostalgic recreation of a movie scene. It symbolized the intersection of sports and cinema, where real-life inspirations and fictional portrayals enrich each other.

For Brady, the film was a source of inspiration during his early career days, and for Washington, it represented a connection to his son’s journey in football and acting.