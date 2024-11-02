“Lamar Jackson Has to Be Healthy”: Insider Proposes 2 Days’ Rest to Tackle Back and Knee Injuries

After missing practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday this week, Lamar Jackson was back on the training field yesterday. While this is great news for Ravens fans, NFL Insider Mike Rapoport believed that the Ravens should not rush Lamar into action following the upset loss to the Browns last week.

In the latest episode of “The Insiders,” Mike Rapoport reminded the Baltimore Ravens that despite their stacked offense, their performance deteriorated during the final stretch of the season last year.

So, Rapoport urged the Ravens to allow their talisman a couple of days of rest. If they were to rush his comeback, an injury—mild or severe—could occur, hindering the team’s progress in the long term. This is why the rest that might incur some drawbacks in the short term is worth it, the insider argued.

“They went sort of deep in the playoffs last year, but not as deep as everyone wants, not as deep as their talent is… The goal is to get there… [so] Lamar Jackson has to be healthy. So if you have to steal a couple of practice days, get him a little rest, maybe weaken yourself in the short term, strengthen for the long term. It is all worth it for the Baltimore Ravens.”

It has to be noted that the Ravens have a grueling stretch of games in the coming week. In the next 5 days, they have two tricky fixtures against the Broncos and the Bengals. This makes Mike’s points even more valid because pushing Lamar Jackson through a tough session right after recovering from an injury is not ideal.

On paper, the two upcoming fixtures should result in wins for the Ravens without Lamar. However, after the shocking loss to the 1-6 Browns, it’s understandable why Coach Harbaugh is advocating for Lamar’s availability. That said, the QB himself believes he is fit enough to play.

Lamar Jackson is fit and raring to go against the Broncos

Contrary to, or rather similar to, Mike Rapoport’s opinion, Jackson revealed to the press that his two missed practice sessions this midweek were more about rest than an inability to attend. Echoing Mike’s reasoning, Lamar explained that the rest days were taken with the long season in mind.

“No, that wasn’t a doubt. Just resting my body. You know, it’s a long season. That’s all.”

This is an intriguing chain of events because most reliable reports were confident that Lamar missed the practice sessions due to his nursing back and knee injuries. Mike Rapoport’s assessment and advice to the Ravens were also based on this report, making it completely understandable why he said what he said.

But if Lamar is confident and feels rested enough, there cannot be a piece of better news for the Ravens fans, who are itching for a win after the shocker against the Browns last week.