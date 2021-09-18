Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got embarrassed by the Saints during their NFL opener this weekend. And Michael Irvin put the Packers QB on notice.

The Packers quarterback has had one of the most turbulent offseasons for a superstar in recent memory. From potentially demanding a trade, to holding out of training camp and the 2021-22 season, to even retiring, Packers fans have been on an absolute roller coaster this year.

But even though they were given relief with the reigning MVP returning to the stacked squad, the game was anything but pleasant. The 35-point loss suffered by the Packers is the worst in a season opener by a team that played in either the AFC or NFC Championship Game the previous season.

The game was one of the worst games of Rodgers’ legendary career as he completed just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, zero touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. The Packers were nearly shut out on a day in which they converted just a single third down. And was benched for backup quarterback Jordan Love with over 10 mintues left in the game.

It was a stunning amount of garbage time for an offense that was the league’s No. 1 scoring unit a year ago and for a quarterback who won his third NFL MVP award while throwing 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions en route to a 121.5 passer rating — the second-highest of his career and in NFL history, with only his 122.5 rating during his first MVP season of 2011 being better.”If Aaron Rodgers is thinking about retirement, he is already retired”: Michael Irvin blasts Packers QB after embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Saints

Aaron Rodgers threw the ball 28 times vs. the Saints, finishing with 133 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT and a 36.8 QB rating. If Rodgers instead threw all of those 28 passes into the ground, he’d have finished with a higher QB rating of 39.58 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7yFJjopTOi — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 12, 2021

Michael Irvin blasted Rodgers after Week 1 showing.

Aaron Rodgers Week 1 game was a complete 180 from his MVP season last year. And Michael Irvin thinks his Week 1 struggles can be pinned on his offseason thoughts of quitting football.

“This game is too hard,” Irvin said at Dulles International Airport on Friday. “That’s why you hear people say, if you’re talking about or thinking about retiring, you’re already retired.”

“So,” Irvin continued, “Aaron was was thinking about not playing. And it showed up, man.”

The good news — at least for Packers fans — Irvin certainly seems to believe it’s all reversible … telling us, “I expect him to play much better.”