“It’s Getting a Little Ridiculous”: Former Chiefs QB Makes His Feelings Clear on Dan Campbell’s 4th Down Decisions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to a referee regarding a call during the second half against Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Dan Campbell “went for it” on 4th down five times against the Packers. It surprised many fans and analysts alike. However, the decision proved fruitful as the Lions converted four, including one at the end, to clinch a 34-31 win at Ford Field.

Campbell’s call involved significant risk. If the Packers had stopped the fifth conversion, the Lions would have lost the week 14 matchup. Notably, former Chiefs quarterback and NFL veteran Chase Daniel highlighted this risk element after seeing Campbell make the fourth-down decision, five times, something completely unique in the NFL.

I get Dan Campbell being aggressive on 4th down, but it’s getting a little ridiculous. — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 6, 2024

Daniel was not alone in his criticism. Speaking on the NFL on Prime broadcast, legendary play-by-play voice Al Michaels expressed caution about the fine line that Campbell often toes with his fourth-down decisions. “Yeah, a thin line between genius and bum,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, unfazed by the criticisms and questions, Campbell explained the rationale behind his fourth-down calls in the Lions’ post-game press conference where he highlighted the benefit of ball possession.

“I just felt like we needed to end it on offense. I did not want to give that ball back. Everything in me told me, ‘Let’s finish this.'”

In addition to Campbell, Lions QB Jared Goff also made his feelings clear on the fourth-down conversions in the post-game interview, where he reflected on Campbell’s aggressive mentality. “I mean that call to go for it on 4th down takes some f**ing stones,” Goff added, sharing strong support with the head coach.

With 12 wins in 13 games, the Lions clinched a berth in the playoffs and remain a favorite to win the Super Bowl 2025, along with the Kansas City Chiefs.