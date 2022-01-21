NFL

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”: Tom Brady admits Matthew Stafford and the Rams are a tough opponent but hopes to avenge week 3 loss

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Not sleep on your own laurels" - Alpine CEO urges Monza and Silverstone to upgrade their facilities after Abu Dhabi and Jeddah success
Next Article
"Energy has been great": KL Rahul talks about Virat Kohli's energy while playing as a specialist batter in ODIs
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”: Tom Brady admits Matthew Stafford and the Rams are a tough opponent but hopes to avenge week 3 loss

Tom Brady and the Bucs will face the LA Rams in the divisional round of…