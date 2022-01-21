“It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”: Tom Brady admits Matthew Stafford and the Rams are a tough opponent but hopes to avenge week 3 loss

Tom Brady and the Bucs will face the LA Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, in a regular-season rematch that ended with the Bucs losing.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

He also broke Drew Brees’ record of most completions ever in a season.

Tom Brady in his age 44 season: – 485/719 (67%)

– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)

– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)

– 2 rushing TDs

– 12 INTs

– 102.1 passer rating

But the last time the Brady and the Bucs faced the Rams, they fell 34-24, despite a 400+ yard showing by Brady.

Tom Brady knows they have a tough challenge at hand.

Tom Brady was asked about avenging the Week 3 loss to the Rams.

“I think all of these games are little bit independent from one another,” Brady told reporters. “Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it’s a very different team we had, and I think a little bit of a different team they had, too, so they are each their own individual type of game. They’re going to require their own individual performance and stuff. I think the point is it doesn’t really matter what happened in [September] when we played them last.”

“It’s really about this game and what we learned from the last game. Any time you know you’re opponent I think that gives you a little bit of understanding of kind of what they do well, things you wish you would’ve done. But it’s a very talented football team [and] one of the great teams in the NFL — really good offense, tremendous defense, really well-coached, great specialists. It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”

The last time Tom Brady faced the Rams he gave this look after the game. We all know what happens when Tom gives this look. pic.twitter.com/CHLVMoogff — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) January 18, 2022

