“It’s Like Scam, Scam, Scam”: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Can’t Stop Talking About SpaceX’s Unexpected E-Mail

In an extraordinary blend of sports, science, and a bit of humor, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, recently shared an intriguing story on their podcast, “New Heights.”

Advertisement

Travis Kelce, known for his remarkable performance on the football field, has recently soared into the public’s eye, partly thanks to Taylor Swift. Now, he’s looking beyond the field, possibly towards space. On the November 15 edition of their podcast, the Kelce brothers shared a bewildering yet amusing email interaction with SpaceX

“Hello, I’m reaching out from SpaceX,” the email read, making Travis exclaim, “It’s like Scam, Scam, Scam.” Jason humorously chipped in, “Hello, I’m reaching out from SpaceX.” The email inquired about discussing spaceflight with Travis or his team, leading to a lighthearted and curious conversation between the brothers. Travis expressed his eagerness: “It’s on. I want to see once and for all whether the world is flat or round.”

Advertisement

The conversation veered towards the educational, with Jason pondering, “How do we prove the earth is round to everyday people who don’t know about science, like me and Travis?” Travis’s curiosity about aliens and Jason’s quip about getting a Cybertruck if Travis goes to space added a comical flavor to their discussion. Travis Kelce seems to be a ‘Mastermind’, who can manifest whatever he wants into reality so don’t be surprised if he’s one day cruising in a rocket to space, maybe even shooting a podcast episode from the moon.

Travis Kelce’s Move for the Next Generation

Travis Kelce based his success on meaningful philanthropic work. After recently signing a six-year contract extension worth $57.3 million, Kelce chose to use his wealth for the greater good. His organization, 87 & Running, is on a mission to invest in underserved students in the city in partnership with Operation Breakthrough.

Kelsey’s most notable project is the Ignition Lab, which he purchased to equip kids to get into science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and support their careers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1462479017886597127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The lab is a testament to Kelce’s commitment to giving back to the community and ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Kelsey emphasized the importance of this work in an open letter:

“As a boy, my idea of what life was like was different for everyone, but as a man, I know the difference in privilege; the dream fulfilled his opportunity to grow up compared to others. A child’s dream comes true, and then something beautiful happens.”

Travis and Jason Kelce’s conversation about the unexpected e-mail from SpaceX highlights their adventurous spirit and curiosity about the unknown. At the same time, Travis Kelce’s dedication to empowering underprivileged kids through his Ignition Lab shows his commitment to making a real difference on Earth.