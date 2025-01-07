“It’s Not Like One Person is Gonna Be Robbed”: Joy Taylor Reacts to Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen MVP Race

The 2024 NFL MVP race has been one of the most intense in recent memory. Four players have legitimate claims to the honors, but Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are regarded as the favorites. Following the conclusion of the regular season, FanDuel Sportsbook has Allen (-470) with a significant lead over Jackson (+385) for the award.

On Monday, FOX Sports’ Speak crew debated who should win MVP. Everyone on the panel acknowledged Allen and Jackson would both be worthy victors. Host Joy Taylor, though, summed things up best:

“They both had MVP-level seasons. It’s not like one person is gonna be robbed… it won’t be one of those moments where it’s like they didn’t deserve it. Whoever wins will have deserved it… it’s splitting hairs to me.”

Despite this feeling, Taylor revealed she believes neither Allen nor Jackson would be her MVP choice.

At this point, most pundits not backing Allen or Jackson have proclaimed Joe Burrow is the true MVP. As the league leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, Burrow makes a strong numerical case. Some believe he is the NFL’s best quarterback.

Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals missing the playoffs – even though that’s not primarily his fault – hampers his chances.

FanDuel deems Burrow (+30000); a massive longshot. They have him slotted behind Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (+15000) for the fifth-best MVP odds. Resting in third, ahead of Burrow and Goff but behind Allen and Jackson, is Saquon Barkley. If Taylor had a vote, she’d select Barkley as MVP.

“I think Saquon Barkley should be the MVP, but they’re not gonna give it to [him].”

Barkley has a compelling argument for the award. He became the ninth running back in NFL history to crack the 2,000 rushing yard threshold (2,005) this season. He helped turn the Philadelphia Eagles back into a true Super Bowl contender after their embarrassing collapse down the stretch last year.

RB Adrian Peterson (2012) was the last non-quarterback to win MVP. He ran for 2,097 yards that season, falling just short of Eric Dickerson’s league record (2,105). Had Barkley topped Dickerson’s mark, he’d have a larger group backing his candidacy.