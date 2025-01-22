“It’s Not Like Saquon Barkley Is Batman and Jalen Hurts Is Robin”: NFL Analyst Baffled by Disrespect of Eagles QB

Saquon Barkley has been incredible for the Eagles this regular season and in the playoffs. So much so that fans seem to forget the value Jalen Hurts brings to the team. According to one analyst, Philly fans aren’t even viewing Hurts as a key player anymore, but rather as a sidekick, like Robin to Batman.

On the latest episode of Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt asserted how Saquon’s introduction has changed the perception of who the “top dog” is for the Eagles. Everyone seems to forget that a few seasons ago during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, it was the Hurts show. He has also had exceptional regular season performances every year, leading the team to the playoffs. But today, it’s all about Saquon and his MVP-level talent.

“Jalen Hurts is fascinating… He’s starting his second title game, he makes the playoffs every single year, and there’s this general perception in Philadelphia that’s like, ‘Meh, who is this guy? Is he our guy?’ It’s amazing that all he does is win and there’s still a ‘Meh’ to him. A lot of it has to do with how incredible Saquon is.”

It’s unfortunate, but it’s true. But it’s also worth mentioning that Hurts has seen a decline this season. His passing numbers took a major hit, finishing with under 3,000 passing yards for the first time since his rookie year. However, his rushing numbers remained up to his standards, with 14 TDs. Though, most of those came via the “tush push” on the one-yard line.

That said, the way Saquon played this season was much more exciting to watch. He became the ninth player to ever cross 2000 rushing yards in a season averaging 125 yards per game. He was ripping off big runs weekly. If Hurts hadn’t been on the team, Saquon would have surely finished with 20+ TDs. Instead, he finished with 13.

Brandt then tried to compare the duo to other famous pairings in sports and entertainment over the years, ultimately concluding that Barkley thrives because he has someone like Jalen to be his ‘butler’ — much like Alfred was for Batman.

“It’s not even this thing though where it’s like, ‘Saquon is Jordan, and Jalen is Pippen.’ It’s not that Hurts is looked at like Bill Cartwright. Like just get some rebounds and play your role. It’s not like Saquon is Batman and Jalen is Robin. It’s like Jalen is Alfred, like make Batman breakfast, get him dressed, and then go do whatever you do- play sudoku.”

It was a funny rant that had Brandt’s co-hosts laughing. However, Brandt seemed genuinely puzzled throughout the conversation as to why Hurts keeps winning yet receives no love from his fanbase.

In the four seasons he’s been starting at QB, he’s led the Eagles to the playoffs every year. He even has a 4-3 playoff record and was possibly a holding call away from getting a chance to win the Super Bowl in 2022. Just because he had a bit of a down year doesn’t mean he’s regressed.

Saquon is valuable as well

It’s understandable why many believe Saquon is more valuable to this Eagles team than Hurts. For example, Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew, watching from the sidelines, noticed the back’s value during the Divisional weekend, when the Rams, Kelly’s team, lost to the Eagles.

“Saquon had a long run, he had three long runs. God, if we could have just, one of those runs,” Kelly said tilting her head towards the sky eyes closed. “Just one, if he would’ve slipped on the snow, I don’t know! Because they didn’t pass the ball really at all… And I understand the MVP race, he’s not in it anymore, but that team without Saquon. I don’t know. He’s very, very, very valuable to that team.”

Few know of a player’s importance more than the fans of the opposing team watching them gash their squad. Saquon finished with 205 rushing yards and two TDs against the Rams. Meanwhile, Hurts went 15-20 for just 128 yards, though he had an important 44-yard TD run to open up the scoring.

So often in situations like this, we detract from one player’s value to prop up another. My take on the situation is that Hurts is likely okay with Saquon taking all of the shine if it means the team is winning. He has an even better chance this time around of winning it all than last. Nobody will be detracting from Hurts if he finds a way to lead this team to the promised land. It’s an interesting dynamic, but one that gives opposing defenses fits.

Imagine trying to guess which player is going to get the ball on a read option or a run-pass option. Especially when you factor in the amount of pre-snap motion that Kellen Moore likes to use. It’s a nightmare to defend.