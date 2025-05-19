Kyle Brandt Says the Titans Rookie Cam Ward Has Been “Disrespected” and “Overlooked” by the NFL

In the final weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, there were plenty of unknowns swirling around the top of the board, but not when it came to the Tennessee Titans. They rejected all attempts by other teams to trade for the No. 1 pick, essentially locking in to draft Miami’s Cam Ward first overall.

The pick was so locked in that Ward even contacted franchise legend Warren Moon a few weeks before the draft about unretiring his No. 1 jersey. Moon considered it, Ward was taken first overall, and the legend then presented the rookie with the jersey at his opening press conference. It was a heartwarming process with absolutely no drama.

That’s probably why Ward received no media attention during the draft. If the Titans had already decided on the pick and everyone agreed Ward was the best prospect available, what was there for the media to discuss?

Unfortunately, that sense of Ward and the Titans being boring and undramatic likely carried over to their schedule: they will have zero prime time games this year. And while GMFB’s Kyle Brandt wishes he couldn’t believe it, he can.

“Because this is not only a franchise that’s routinely disrespected, [Cam Ward], is by far, the most overlooked, underrepresented, disrespected number one overall pick quarterback in my lifetime,” said the analyst on Good Morning Football.

“Understand this. Cam Ward, who is big and strong and cool and friendly and professional and has a very interesting backstory, is getting nothing. You will not see him in prime time, because he’s the quarterback of the Titans.”

Ward will be the first No. 1 overall QB without a prime time game as a rookie since, believe it or not, Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers back in 2011.

The last nine straight QBs to go No. 1 overall got at least one prime time game during their freshman NFL season. Brandt went on to cite a few of those examples.

“You might say, ‘Well, you know, he’s a rookie quarterback, big deal.’ Last year, Caleb Williams, No. 1 overall pick, three prime time games. And you might say, ‘Well, you know, Chicago’s a big media market.’ Okay, how about Bryce Young? He plays for Carolina. He got two prime time games… Go back a year before that even, Trevor Lawrence. Media market 32… he got a prime time game.”

Brandt definitely has a point here, but if you look at the other names, Cam Ward simply didn’t enter the NFL draft with the same accomplishments, charisma, or cachet as they did.

Williams was a big name and a Heisman winner a couple of years before he was even drafted. Young was a Heisman winner, and Lawrence led Clemson to an epic National Championship upset over Alabama as a freshman in 2018.

Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Jameis Winston were all more well-known names that were either Heisman Trophy and/or National Championship winners.

Jared Goff was relatively unknown coming out in 2016, but he landed in L.A., so obviously, he was going to get a prime time game. And Andrew Luck was arguably the most hyped QB prospect since Peyton Manning when he came out in 2012.

It’s a hard truth, but the Titans simply are not a marquee franchise. And the fact that Ward is so humble and professional doesn’t really make for entertaining reading or TV either.

Tennessee is also tied with the Jets, Giants, Saints, and Browns for the lowest win-loss over/under totals on sportsbooks, with just 5.5. Not exactly a great company to be in.

However, while Cam Ward may not be entertaining off the field, he certainly is a sight to see on the gridiron. His exciting run-and-gun style of play as a rookie could have NFL schedulers regretting not giving him at least one chance on the big stage in his first year.